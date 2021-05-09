How can and should the United States confront China, an outlaw state with superpower status?





Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds as people receive recognitions during a meeting regarding the coronavirus outbreak at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on September 8, 2020. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters)

One or two complementary thoughts to Fridays Morning Jolt China’s space program launches rockets regardless of whether falling debris lands on populated areas. The Beijing regime spent the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic contradicting doctors on the ground in Wuhan and insisting the virus cannot spread from person to person. Then Chinese companies shipped faulty personal protective equipment around the world. Their vaccine they shipped overseas barely works, charging some countries $ 36 per dose. The Chinese regime said it would allow investigators unhindered access to investigate the origin of the virus, then broke that promise. And they made the absurd accusation that COVID-19 came from the US biological defense program in Fort Detrick, Maryland. And these are just Chinese actions linked to the pandemic! Thats does not enter into the genocide of the Uyghurs, the virtual obliteration of democratic reformers in Hong Kong, the military aggression against Taiwan, the piracy from the Bureau of Personnel Management, helping other countries escape US sanctions, large-scale theft of intellectual property, police harassment of US students studying abroad, censorship of foreign journalists, co-opting of universities, American companies and think tanks oh, and did we mention the large-scale harvesting of human organs from political prisoners? They are an authoritarian outlaw state with superpower or near superpower status. They represent a colossally failed gamble, dating back at least three decades and possibly half a century, that greater American and Western interaction with China would loosen the regime. President Bill Clinton said in 2000, the more China liberalizes its economy, the more it will unleash the potential of its people to work without restraint, to live without fear. We now know that the belief represented an epic misjudgment. Very few Americans like thought that was entering an era of growing and escalating conflict with China. They are a nuclear power with 1.4 billion inhabitants, one of our biggest trading partners if not the biggest trading partner, the second largest economy in the world, the largest army in the world, and soon to be the the largest navy in the Pacific Ocean. Wargame simulations of an American-Chinese battle over Taiwan end with either a Chinese victory or a Pyrrhic victory for the Americans. Many American institutions have become accustomed to the benefits of Chinese investment, and many American companies have become almost dependent on access to the Chinese market. Heck, even the Biden administrations ambitious plans for electric vehicles, wind turbines and other green energy infrastructure will require significantly more rare earth metals, and the the largest producer of these is China. Even if an emerging cold war with Beijing never gets hot, it will always be a long and arduous endeavor. But if we act like an ostrich and stick our heads in the sand, it will only get worse. None of our past conflicts with powerful ideological, military, or geopolitical rivals quite parallel this one. It took some time, but the internal contradictions of communisms finally caught up with the Soviet Union. China Thought Xi Jinping just enough capitalism to keep the system running, with an extremely powerful state, massive propaganda and surveillance systems and the social credit system represents a whole new kind of threat to democracy, values ​​and Western nations. The Beijing regime believes its system consistently delivers stability, prosperity, and order, with an acceptable sacrifice of freedom, while Western systems, which seem to offer freedom, continue to wreak havoc, paralysis of divisions. internal, moral depravity and decadence. The challenge that awaits us is quite colossal. But you know what could really derail China’s global ambitions and completely wipe out the regime’s power of influence for a generation? Be held accountable to the world for your role at the origin of a pandemic that has killed millions of people!







