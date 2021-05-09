Jokowi: People in Prokes Discipline and Government Seek Vaccines, We Work To End Covid





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi calls on the public to fight together to end the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit Indonesia for more than a year. He said the government will continue to work to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine can meet national needs. However, Jokowi said the government alone cannot end the corona virus pandemic in the country. For this reason, people are asked to be disciplined to comply with health protocols (prokes) so that they are not infected with Covid-19. “People are disciplined to comply with health protocols and the government is looking for vaccines. This is how we should work together to end this Covid-19 pandemic,” Jokowi said, quoted on his Instagram account. @jessicajofficial, Sunday (9/5). The government itself brought 1.389 million doses of ready-to-use AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the Covax facility in Indonesia on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Jokowi said that so far the Indonesia has obtained 75.91 million doses of vaccine from Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Sinopharm. “Vaccines are readily available and we will continue to introduce them. I hope the public will support the vaccination program while remaining vigilant and respecting health protocols,” he explained. For information, no less than 13,284,422 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, May 8, 2021. This figure represents an increase of 147,736 compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, recipients of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine increased from 127,595 people to 8,583,854 people. The government is targeting 40,349,049 people to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Covid-19 vaccination is the government step to form collective immunity or community immunity in the community. The government is targeting 181.5 million Indonesians to be vaccinated in order to create this collective immunity. The Covid-19 vaccination in Indonesia is divided into four stages. First step for health workers, the target is 1,468,764 people. The second stage is aimed at civil servants and the elderly with targets of 17,327,167 and 21,553,118 people respectively. As for the third step for vulnerable people in areas at high risk of transmission, the goal is to reach 63.9 million people. Last step, for the general public with a cluster approach, the total objective is 77.7 million people. Journalist: Lisza Egeham

Source: Liputan6.com [rhm]







