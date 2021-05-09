This is what Boris Johnson will announce on Monday revealing new changes to the lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to confirm on Monday (May 10) that there will be further major cuts to the lockdown in about a week.
The changes come into effect on Monday, May 17. He has vowed to give a week’s notice before easing the lockdown, which means hell will make a statement on May 10.
What’s going to happen? The big change is that you’ll be able to meet people indoors again, whether it’s having friends or family for dinner, or sitting inside in a pub or restaurant.
At this time, you’re not supposed to be indoors with someone from another household (with a few exceptions, like people who have formed a bubble).
The rule of six will apply. This means that a maximum of six people should meet, if they come from a number of different households. More than six people are allowed if they come from only two different households.
And the government can announce that you are allowed to kiss people again. But that remains to be seen. Boris may tell you that you are allowed to visit friends or family at their home, for the first time in months, but you need to stand two meters away.
Either way, the changes will be welcomed by people who want to socialize without sitting outside, and by businesses such as pubs or restaurants.
In other changes, venues that accommodate large groups of people will be allowed to reopen, including cinemas and children’s play areas. And up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and vigils, as well as funerals.
Strictly speaking, Mr Johnson never promised these changes would go into effect on May 17. He said they could happen, depending on data such as the infection rate and the success of the vaccination program.
This is why the Monday announcement is important. This is when it will confirm that the easing of the lockdown is in progress. But we do know the numbers look pretty good, and so far the government has said it sees no reason not to stick to the dates in its roadmap.
It comes after Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Friday that it would be possible to book summer vacations, albeit for a limited number of destinations.
From a governments perspective, Monday’s announcement will be the perfect introduction to the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday, May 11, when he presents plans for the coming year.
Covid will not go away and there will be another round of booster vaccinations towards the end of the year.
But Mr Johnson hopes to start setting a vision for life once the health crisis is, if not over, firmly under control.
One of its main themes will be leveling. This is the phrase he uses to refer to investing in the North and Midlands. They called it the closing of the North-South divide.
We can expect to see more cash for rail and roads, and more power for regional mayors.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos