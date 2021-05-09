This is what Boris Johnson will announce on Monday revealing new changes to the lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to confirm on Monday (May 10) that there will be further major cuts to the lockdown in about a week.

The changes come into effect on Monday, May 17. He has vowed to give a week’s notice before easing the lockdown, which means hell will make a statement on May 10.

What’s going to happen? The big change is that you’ll be able to meet people indoors again, whether it’s having friends or family for dinner, or sitting inside in a pub or restaurant.

At this time, you’re not supposed to be indoors with someone from another household (with a few exceptions, like people who have formed a bubble).

The rule of six will apply. This means that a maximum of six people should meet, if they come from a number of different households. More than six people are allowed if they come from only two different households.

And the government can announce that you are allowed to kiss people again. But that remains to be seen. Boris may tell you that you are allowed to visit friends or family at their home, for the first time in months, but you need to stand two meters away.

Either way, the changes will be welcomed by people who want to socialize without sitting outside, and by businesses such as pubs or restaurants.

In other changes, venues that accommodate large groups of people will be allowed to reopen, including cinemas and children’s play areas. And up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and vigils, as well as funerals.

Strictly speaking, Mr Johnson never promised these changes would go into effect on May 17. He said they could happen, depending on data such as the infection rate and the success of the vaccination program.

This is why the Monday announcement is important. This is when it will confirm that the easing of the lockdown is in progress. But we do know the numbers look pretty good, and so far the government has said it sees no reason not to stick to the dates in its roadmap.

It comes after Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Friday that it would be possible to book summer vacations, albeit for a limited number of destinations.

From a governments perspective, Monday’s announcement will be the perfect introduction to the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday, May 11, when he presents plans for the coming year.

Covid will not go away and there will be another round of booster vaccinations towards the end of the year.

But Mr Johnson hopes to start setting a vision for life once the health crisis is, if not over, firmly under control.

One of its main themes will be leveling. This is the phrase he uses to refer to investing in the North and Midlands. They called it the closing of the North-South divide.

We can expect to see more cash for rail and roads, and more power for regional mayors.