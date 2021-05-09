Trump’s decision not to buy ‘Loser’ franchise for $ 50 million looks worse as cowboys approach $ 6 billion valuation





Most people on the planet would say that $ 50 million is a lot of money, even in today’s market. In 1984, when real estate mogul Donald Trump got a chance to buy the Dallas Cowboys for that price, it was the market rate, which meant it was insanely expensive at the time.

The reason Trump passed the Cowboys? He said it was a “dead end” for a decent return on investment (ROI).

“I’m sorry for the poor guy who’s going to buy the Dallas Cowboys,” Trump said. “It’s a no-win situation for him, because if he wins, well, then what, they’ve won over the years, and if he loses, which seems likely because they’re in trouble, he will be known to the world as a loser. “

Jerry Jones ultimately bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $ 150 million. And now, according to a new Forbes list of the world’s most valuable sports franchises this week, the Cowboys lead all franchises with a value of $ 5.7 billion.

Jones has a return on investment of over 3300%.

U.S. President Donald Trump watches the referee during the Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium on December 12, 2020 in West Point, New York. Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Instead of putting $ 50 million into the U.S. team, Trump spent $ 10 million to buy the New Jersey generals from the USFL, then a newly formed professional football league.

“I could have bought an NFL club for $ 40 million or $ 50 million, but it’s established and you would just see it moving sideways. Not enough to create there,” Trump said, according to CBS Sports in 2018.

The USFL finally folded in 1986 after three seasons and lost an anti-trust lawsuit against the NFL. These franchises no longer exist.

Trump avoided any possibility of NFL ownership until 2014, when he made an offer to buy the Buffalo Bills – which lost back-to-back Super Bowls to the Cowboys after the 1992 and 1993 seasons. been sold to the Pegula family.

Trump then made an offer in 2015 to run for president, defeating a large number of Republican politicians in the primary and then defeating the much-favored Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election.

Here is the list of the best sports franchises in the world in 2021, according to Forbes.

Dallas Cowboys ($ 5.7 billion) New York Yankees ($ 5.25 billion) New York Knicks ($ 5 billion) Barcelona (4.76 billion) Real Madrid ($ 4.75 billion) Golden State Warriors ($ 4.7 billion) Los Angeles Lakers ($ 4.6 billion) New England Patriots ($ 4.4 billion) New York Giants ($ 4.3 billion) Bayern Munich ($ 4.21 billion)

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl title since the 1995 season, and they haven’t even really been a threat to make it to the Championship after that year. The Yankees have won just two World Series titles this century (2000 and 2009) and have made it to the Fall Classic two more times (2001, 2003) during the same period.

The Knicks last won the NBA championship in 1973 and only returned to the finals twice (1994 and 1999). They haven’t made the playoffs since the 2013-14 season.

Despite no recent championships or emerging success, the Cowboys, Yankees and Knicks continue to grow in value.

