PM Modi composed Maharashtra CM, praised fight against Covid, says CMO | Mumbai News





Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday about the Covid situation in the state and, according to a statement from the CMO, praised the efforts of the MVA government and the measures effective taken to fight the second wave, reports Bhavika Jain.

Daily detections in Maharashtra have stabilized for a week now, with more than 12 districts reporting a drop in cases. During the call, Thackeray gave details of the measures taken and once again requested that the state’s oxygen supply be increased. He also gave a brief overview of the planning underway to beat the projected third wave.

Thackeray said the Prime Minister and the Union government had guided Maharashtra in the battle against Covid from the very beginning and it benefited the state. He also thanked Modi for accepting Maharashtra’s suggestions. According to the state government, among the suggestions made by Maharashtra that were accepted by the Center was the transfer of technology to the Haffkine Institute to produce vaccines and extend vaccination to all people over 18 years old.

During the call, Thackeray also gave a brief overview of the states plan to beat the projected third wave. Brief details of plans to increase the state’s oxygen production capacity taking into account the projected third wave and focusing on pediatric care during the third wave have been shared, an official said. .

The chief secretary of state wrote to the cabinet secretary last week asking for an increase in the oxygen quota for Maharashtra of at least 200 MT, considering that cases were increasing in 16 districts.

Maharashtras oxygen production capacity is 1,270 MT, which includes large and small producers. In addition, the state receives 100 MT each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. Although the Center has set a quota of 1,814 tonnes of oxygen for the state, approximately 1,650 tonnes are made available to Maharashtra.

