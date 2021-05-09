Detailed verdict in money laundering case: ‘NAB did not investigate Shehbaz’s source of income’ – Journal





LAHORE: In its detailed verdict on National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s post-arrest bail petition in a reference for money laundering, a Lahore district court observed that the former Chief Minister of Punjab faces no allegations of receiving bribes or having ill-gotten money.

Interestingly, the NAB categorically admitted before us that the petitioner would not have received any bribes or ill-gotten money in return for a favor given to someone to build up the assets on behalf of their family. , indicates the verdict rendered. by the bench composed of Judge Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge Aalia Neelum and Judge Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi.

The bench granted Shehbaz bail on April 22 by a short order and he was released from prison after providing bonds.

The LHC chief judge had made up the full bench of three judges to decide on Shehbaz’s bail after a division bench issued a split decision. Judge Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, the head of the division bench, had authorized bail, while his other member, Judge Asjad Javed Ghural, fired him.

The detailed 28-page verdict released by the entire judiciary, discussing the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) allegations of accumulation of benami property through fictitious wire transfers (FTTS), notes that no investigation has been made. was carried out to unearth the petitioner’s source of income.

He observes that the NAB also alleged that certain amounts were paid into PML-N funds by party supporters, which were used for Shehbaz’s personal benefit. If that had been the case, it would have become a dispute, at most, between two individuals or an issue for the Pakistan Election Commission to consider to raise party funds from some undesirable people by suggesting a money trail, indicates the verdict.

Judges observe: We are concerned that the NAB’s half-hearted attempt will not relieve them of their responsibility to prove the case against the petitioner as the presumption of innocence still rests in favor of the accused and the burden of proof only changes. ‘after the initial discharge of the charge. by the prosecution.

To explain the accusation of benami transactions, the bench refers to a 2017 judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of retired Brigadier Imtiaz Ahmed, in which the prosecution produced income tax documents and d The accused’s wealth tax (including) but failed to find his other source of income and the ingredients of his wife’s benami transaction could not be established.

Therefore, it is now law that transactions in tax returns carry the presumption of veracity, he notes.

The bench also leans on a case of Abdul Aleem Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was decided in 2019 in which the bond was granted by the LHC on the grounds that the properties were declared in the tax returns.

He notes that even the judge (Judge Ghural), developing a difference of opinion in the present case, has already granted bail in another case called Mazhar Hussain Asif v National Accountability Bureau, while referring to the source of the money declared in tax returns. Dismissing another NAB claim that Shehbaz’s family members are his dependents, the bench refers to the Supreme Court ruling in the Panama Papers case and observes that living together is not proof of reliability.

He further states that in the absence of any property purchased or owned in the petitioner’s personal name and in the absence of direct evidence that his family members were his dependents or vice versa and in the absence of evidence direct that the money came from TTF. in his narrative as a crime or money laundering, we cannot accept the prosecution’s record as gospel truth, the judges observe.

The bench agreed with the prosecution’s argument regarding the high moral grounds of public office holders. However, he observes, sometimes we are also guided and supported by the principles of morality, but when it comes to the issue of an individual’s freedom, we are required to take the principles into account. basis under which the bond can be granted or refused.

The judges note that they cannot, however, keep their eyes closed on the principles of the granting of bail after arrest, namely whether the petitioner’s case calls for further investigation into his guilt.

The full bench, which acted as referees, endorsed Judge Ghural’s view on the dismissal of Shehbaz’s bail because of his state of health and the undue delay in the trial proceedings.

However, the three judges agreed with Judge Dogar from the previous division bench and allowed Shehbaz to be released on bail on the merits.

REACTION: PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb on Saturday dared Prime Minister Imran Khan, his aide Shehzad Akbar and all government spokespersons to hold a press conference and read the detailed decision aloud returned by the LHC on bail from Shehbazs.

She said the decision was not only a slap in the face on the government’s bogus corruption charges, but also buried Imran Khan’s false narrative forever.

She was speaking to the media outside the FIA ​​offices.

Posted in Dawn on May 9, 2021

