Michael Cohen predicts Trump won’t donate ‘2 cents’ to help Giuliani’s legal defense





Former Donald Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen has said his ex-boss will not give Rudy Giuliani two cents for legal fees to defend himself against any charges that may arise from an ongoing federal investigation.

Let me be very clear: [Giulianis] will stiffen up, Cohen told Joy Reid in an MSNBC interview on Friday. Donald Trump is not paying the legal bills. He doesn’t care about anyone or anything other than himself.

Earlier this week, Giulianis advisers reached out to Trump’s team to release some of the former presidents from $ 250 million in campaign cash to reimburse Giuliani for his work to overturn the 2020 election on behalf of Asset.

But Cohen said there was no way that was going to happen.

Donald in his mad mind actually believes the money is his however he wants it to be, Cohen told Reid. Giuliani now has a better chance of shooting himself on the moon than getting a big payday from the former president, Cohen added.

Donald Trump wouldn’t pay him two cents because his feeling is an honor and a privilege to go to jail for him, to do his dirty work, he said.

Cohen should know. He was sentenced to three years in prison for various crimes committed while he was Trump’s lawyer, including lying to Congress during his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

Now Giulian is in the hot seat for the work he did in Ukraine to unearth unflattering information about current President Joe Biden and his son Hunter ahead of the 2020 election. In their efforts to find communication between officials Ukrainians and the Trump administration, federal investigators seized more than 10 computers and phones from Giulianis Manhattan’s home and office last week.

The Justice Department is said to focus in part on Giulianis’ efforts to oust Marie Yovanovich from her post as US ambassador to Ukraine. She was reportedly unpopular with some Ukrainian officials because of her strong stance against corruption. Trump started Yovanovitch from his post in 2019.

His possible Yovanovtich may have been kicked out as part of a deal to smear Biden.

Cohen believes Giuliani will end up acting out of self-interest, however. At the end of last month on CNN, he said: Do I think Rudy will ditch Donald in the blink of an eye? Absolutely. He certainly doesn’t want to follow my path until a 36-month sentence.

Check out the Cohens MSNBC interview at the top.

