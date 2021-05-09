The Sri Lankan Parliament has postponed discussion of a bill for the port city of Colombo, but it is expected to pass.

Since the return of the Rajapaksa brothers as president and prime minister in Sri Lanka, Colombos’ relations with China have improved considerably. Earlier in the week, the Sri Lankan Parliament decided to postpone a debate on the controversial Colombo Port Economic Commission bill, scheduled for midweek. The bill was seen as supporting China’s interests and amounted to ceding control of the port city of Colombo. This sparked a domestic political storm. Officials would haveToldthe media who, All party leaders in the House agreed that the debate should be postponed because the Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of the bill had not yet reached Parliament.

Callthe disastrous bill, Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said: This bill is incompatible with Article 12 (1) of the Constitution on equality. Colombo’s business community will have to collapse. The new land will be tax free. The new bill will not help Sri Lanka’s economy. The profits from this region will go to China. He added that the bill would not help the Sri Lankan economy as it seeks to allow all of the company’s profits to flow to China. He also hasmentionned, Ranil Wickremesinghe had given the Port of Hambantota by agreement and to cede the port city to China through a law would be more dangerous than the Port of Hambantota proposal.

Even though the Minister of State for Currency and Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal and other government officials attempted toto reassureSri Lankans on the bill, they failed. Cabraal said parliament will oversee the activities of port cities. Financial, legal and other administrative activities will be governed and regulated by the Sri Lankan government. Financial activities will be carried out with the agreement of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the relevant law and order and jurisdiction will be subject to local jurisdiction. These declarations did little to assuage the fears of many parliamentarians as well as those of civil society. There are at least 20 petitions filed with the Supreme Court against the government’s decision, with Rajapakshedeclaringthat the whole country should be concerned about the government’s decision taken at China’s request.

Other public commentators have also criticized the idea. Professor Suri Ratnapalaarguedthat the provisions of the Port City Bill will erode Sri Lanka’s legal and political sovereignty, including through exemptions from national law, broad discretion given to the commission, limiting parliamentary, prudential and judicial oversight of the operations of commissions. Asanga Abeyagoonasekera in another essay pointed out that the Colombo Port’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) or the Overseas Economic and Trade Cooperation Zones (OECCZ) are the primum principle of build a nest to accommodate the Phoenix and wondered what China’s OECCZ development models may have done for partner countries.

Nonetheless, speaking to this author, Abeyagoonasekera said that, in all likelihood, the bill will be passed with barely a day of discussion in Parliament. This is all the more likely as Parliament’s discussions are now focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has a majority in Parliament, so it will be easy to get the bill approved. The opposition UNP has also raised similar objections, with JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake alsosayingThe government with a two-thirds majority could rush the passage of this bill in the House.

But China’s growing influence in Sri Lanka does not stop with the port of Colombo and the SEZ. Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe and a delegation of senior officers paid a three-day visit to Sri Lanka in late April in an effort to further strengthen defense ties between China and Sri Lanka. During their discussions, Sri Lankan Defense Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (retired), who led the Sri Lankan delegation,mentionnedthat China had been a historic ally of Sri Lanka in a multitude of ways, including Buddhism, trade, infrastructure development and global connectivity. Fenghe in turn said that China looks forward to working with Sri Lanka to strengthen practical cooperation and further promote bilateral ties. During the defense dialogue, the two countries alsosigna mutual assistance protocol. The Sri Lankan defense secretary also thankedChinafor its vastSupportduring the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, which saw the tabling of a resolution against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Indiaabstainedof the vote on the recent HRC resolution criticizing Sri Lanka.

In a phone call a few weeks ago, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Chinese President Xi Jinpingreiteratedthe importance of their bilateral partnership. While Rajapaksa thanked Xi for the support of the Chinese government during the HRC session, he also said that forpoverty reduction, Sri Lanka can follow the Chinese model. Xi is said to have specifically highlighted the Sino-Sri Lankan cooperation on the port city of Colombo and the port of Hambantota. Similar sentiments were shared by the two foreign ministers where Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena,mentionnedhe regarded China as his closest friend.

All of these developments are likely to beconcerningboth in India and in the Quad countries. Commenting on the Malabar exercises in 2020 which saw the participation of the United States, Japan, India and Australia, Sri Lanka Foreign Secretary Jayanth Colombagementionned, We are watching the rise of Quad as an exclusive military alliance. This is the problem. If Quad is aiming for an economic recovery, there is no problem. Nevertheless, apparently trying to maintain a certain balance, he tried to reassure India that Colombo will remainneutraland would do no harm to India by saying: We will not be, we cannot, we should not be a strategic security concern for India. Period. We have to understand the importance of India in the region and we have to understand that Sri Lanka is truly part of the umbrella of sea and air safety of India. We must take advantage of it. But ashe explained, given Sri Lanka’s geostrategic location in the Indian Ocean, Colombo is at the crossroads of the Indo-Pacific (in the US) and the Belt and Road Initiative (China).

Sri Lanka has repeatedly said that it does not want to be caught up in the politics of the great powers in the region. But more often than not, he seems to be much more favorable to Chinese positions. Despite the debt trap situation in Sri Lanka which necessitated the 99-year lease of the Port of Hambantota to China, Colombo appears to be increasingly willing to take more money from China, whilerejectingUS offers, for example, to then US Secretary of State Mike PompeosvisitLast year.

Besides Chinese loans and economic assistance, what makes China attractive as a partner of Sri Lanka is that these loans and other forms of assistance are unconditional. The fact that China does not put conditions such as human rights practices and war crimes in its dealings with Sri Lanka is comforting for a regime that ended the LTTE guerrilla warfare in 2009 Second, China.unconditional support for Sri Lankain international platforms such as the UNHRC and Beijing’s ability to protect Colombo from the West on human rights,responsibility and reconciliationwith minorities are working for China.

India is increasingly concerned about China’s influence in Sri Lanka, but it has not been able to completely avoid the Tamil factor. India continues to insist on the 13th Amendment which will facilitate the devolution of power to the provinces of Sri Lanka and this will continue to be a source of discontent for the Sri Lankan leadership. Meanwhile, China will continue to exploit any opportunities that arise from such an inconvenience.

This comment was originally posted in The diplomat.