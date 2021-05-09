On Bipang Ambawang, Mufti Anam asked the Minister of Commerce not to make Jokowi dizzy





Mufti Anam. Photo: source for JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Member of Commission VI DPR RI Mufti Anam asked the Minister of Commerce, Mr. Lutfi, to be careful in the execution of programs or the development of policies so as not to complicate the task of President Joko Widodo. “On several occasions, the Minister of Commerce has always monopolized the position of President Jokowi. First, about the hatred of foreign products. Second, on rice imports. Third, the issue of the bipang ambawang that made Pak Jokowi framed in this way on social media, as if Mr. Jokowi was a connoisseur of grilled pork, especially when talking about returning to the land of Lebaran, ”Mufti said. The mufti said the trade minister’s inaccuracy had fatal consequences for President Jokowi. “From the hatred of foreign products to the viral ambawang bipang all over Indonesia, and from a conversation between the religious leaders of the villages in my constituency,” said Mufti who is from Pasuruan-Probolinggo constituency. Mufti said a full assessment was needed on the performance of the Commerce Ministry. “How fatal Minister of Commerce Lutfi has been in suggesting Pak Jokowi to promote bipang ambawang in the context where the president has spoken of returning home. Why don’t you check it out scenariowhy not check it before posting? Are there any intentions to discredit the president? “said the Mufti. He added that if Commerce Minister Lutfi claimed that the “bipang ambawang” video was as part of Indonesia Made Proud Day, the context of the conversation should not have been linked to the trip home. “President Jokowi is a lover of local cuisine, a lover of MSMEs. However, of course, he did not memorize the names of tens of thousands of types of culinary dishes in the country. Trade Minister Lutfi has to understand that if you want to make a move like this, don’t just work recklessly so that Pak Jokowi is cornered, ”he said.







