Roger Stone wants Michael Flynn to run for president in 2024 if Trump doesn’t





Roger Stone would like to see retired General Michael Flynn run for president in 2024 if former President Donald Trump chooses not to run again.

Flynn, who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser in early 2017, was pardoned by Trump in December after the former military officer twice pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his conversations with the Russian Ambassador. Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress, was also pardoned by Trump in December.

Flynn and Stone have since been key allies of the former president, promoting his baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” by Democrats and President Joe Biden.

In a Saturday morning interview with right-wing news channel Newsmax, Stone suggested that Flynn should be the top contender for the 2024 presidential nomination if Trump chooses not to challenge Biden. Although Stone has said that Flynn is not currently seeking a position, he has said the former general would be an ideal candidate for Trump loyalists.

Trump loyalist Roger Stone said on Saturday he would like to see former General Michael Flynn run for president in 2024 if Trump chooses not to. In this photo, Flynn speaks during a protest against the 2020 presidential election result in front of the Supreme Court on December 12 in Washington, DC Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“Right now, Flynn assures me he’s not a candidate for anything. He’s not interested in running for public office. But he’s interested in helping save this country,” Stone said.

He went on to say that Trump would be “100%” his first choice for president in 2024, but suggested that Flynn would be the better alternative.

“General Flynn, just like General Eisenhower – a non-politician – but a man, I think, of great destiny, of great principle – should be written by the American people, should be written by these supporters of Trump, ”Stone said. “Only if the president chooses not to run,” he added.

Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first Supreme Allied Commander in Europe from 1951 to 1952, before being elected President. The military general served in the White House from 1953 to 1961.

Stone also attacked Republican lawmakers for not fighting hard enough for Trump and for walking away from Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida who is under investigation for alleged sex trafficking.

“These are the same unscrupulous, white-wine, blameless Republicans who weren’t there for Donald Trump when he was in an epic fight in 2020,” Stone said. “You know, the Republican Party needs a cleanup,” he added.

Stone, Flynn and Trump have repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election is full of fraud. But there is no evidence to support this extraordinary claim. Dozens of election lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters in state and federal courts have failed. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have rejected or dismissed the often bizarre claims. Meanwhile, numerous audits and recounts in key battlefield states – including states where elections were overseen by Republicans who backed Trump – reaffirmed Biden’s election victory.

Roger Stone arrives for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 27 in Orlando, Florida Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Former US Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of the most loyal members of Trump’s cabinet, said in December that there was “no evidence” of electoral fraud that could alter the results of the election.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber ​​and Infrastructure Security Agency, which was headed by a person appointed by Trump at the time, said in mid-November that there was “ `no evidence that a voting system had suppressed or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised. “

But Trump and his loyalist supporters – like Flynn and Stone – continue to promote baseless conspiracy theories. A poll showed that the majority of GOP voters are receptive to these claims, believing that Biden was not legitimately elected.

Newsweek has reached out to Stone and Trump for their comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos