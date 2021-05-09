Sadiq Khan of Labor re-elected mayor of London





Sadiq Khan was re-elected mayor of London on Saturday as widely expected, delighting the opposition Labor Party which has suffered a series of disappointing results in other local elections. Khan, who became the first Muslim to rule a major western capital after his victory in 2016, dismissed his main challenger, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative Party candidate for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He won by 55.2% against Bailey’s 44.8% in a widely predicted result, even though his margin of victory was lower than his victory five years ago. “I am deeply touched by the confidence Londoners have placed in me to continue to run the greatest city in the world,” said Khan, who focused his campaign on creating jobs and boosting the tourist economy from London. “I promise to do everything I can to help build a better and brighter future for London after the dark days of the pandemic.” Khan, a former member of parliament who replaced Johnson as head of the British capital with a population of nearly nine million, has been criticized for increasing violent crime in the capital, particularly stabbing involving adolescents. His record on the issue and other security concerns has led to a series of angry discussions on Twitter with former US President Donald Trump. Khan’s success comes after a string of deadly results for Labor in local elections in his former centers in central and northern England – known as the party’s ‘red wall’ – which followed a disastrous performance in of the 2019 national vote. L8N2MV06W While Johnson has enjoyed wide success elsewhere in England, the opposition party has become increasingly dominant in the British capital. Analysts attribute this to the city’s younger, more ethnically diverse and more pro-European population, who, unlike most of England, overwhelmingly opposed Brexit. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

