Jokowi teachers’ association proposes to create school uniform presidential instruction

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The national coordinator of the Association of Teachers and Education (P2G) Satriwan Salim advised the president Joko Widodo or Jokowi issued a presidential instruction (Inpres) regarding school uniforms as part of the annulment of Minister SKB 3. “The government can issue a Presidential Instruction regarding the regulation of school uniforms on the basis of respect for the values ​​of tolerance, diversity, justice, inclusion and transparency so that its legal position is strengthened,” Satriwan said in his statement. press release, Sunday. , May 9, 2021. Satriwan admitted that he was concerned that the Supreme Court’s overturning of SKB 3 on school uniforms would increase the potential for intolerance, through school rules and regional regulations. However, Satriwan did not deny that there were still a number of notes related to the ministerial decree. For example, in a formal legal way, the SKB cannot invalidate a Perda. “This seems to be MA’s logic. Then the school uniform arrangement is already there given the existence of Permendikbud number 45 from 2014,” he said. In addition, Satriwan also found that there were several interpretations of SKB points. He stated in point 3 that it reads: In order to protect the rights of students, educators and education personnel as mentioned in the second saying, local governments and schools should not oblige, order, demand, appeal or prohibit the use of uniforms. and attributes with certain religious characteristics. According to this teacher at a private school in Jakarta, the sound of point 3 is confusing and limits authority, especially for religious education teachers. Because, in the process of learning in the classroom, religious education teachers will encourage like-faith students to wear religious attributes because they are included in the structure and materials of the religion curriculum. “So it’s confusing for religious teachers, on the one hand it’s in the curriculum, on the other hand the SKB forbids it, so the rules are contradictory,” Satriwan said. SKB point 5 letter d, Satriwan said, also contradicts the state’s obligation to fund the education process in schools through the BOS Fund program. But in this regulation, the Ministry of Education and Culture threatened to impose sanctions through BOS funds for schools in case of violation of this decree. Satriwan felt that this point was detrimental to the students because they had received intolerant treatment related to the uniforms. BOS funds are also the right of students to study according to the law. Thus, the threat of sanctions against SKB violations should not come through reducing BOS Fund. With the annulment of Ministerial Decree 3, Satriwan advised the Interior Ministry, Kemendikbudristek and Kemenag to meet again to discuss the follow-up to the Supreme Court decision. “P2G agrees that the phenomenon of intolerance in the world of education (schools) must be immediately ended through legal mechanisms,” he said. The presidential instruction issued by President Jokowi is one of the legal mechanisms Satriwan alluded to. Also read: Ministry of Religions respects Supreme Court ruling on annulment of SKB 3 Minister of School Uniforms FRISKI RIANA







