Xi inspired by his mother to shape his outlook on life and governance





Before the mother’s day which falls May 9 This year, China Media Group (CMG) published an article on Saturday about how Qi set an exemplary role model for the Chinese president, during the general celebration in honor of motherhood, maternal ties and the influence of mothers. in the society.

Over the years, Qi has taught his son three important life lessons: pure and selfless devotion to the nation; honesty and self-discipline; and a constant commitment to setting aside personal well-being for the good of the people. Qi, born in 1924, joined the Communist Party of China (PCC) in 1939 at the age of 15, becoming a strong supporter of the Party’s values ​​and beliefs. The woman recalls two special experiences at the following ages: she spent two years near the front line during the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression. Eight more years alongside farmers in the northwest China helped her form a special bond with people. The mother’s experience finds resonance in the son. Likewise, Xi put on the backpack and left home at the age of 15 to live and work with farmers in the northwestern village of Liangjiahe. From China Shaanxi Province. During his years in the countryside, Xi was accompanied by a sewing bag embroidered with “Mama’s heart” made by Qi. The words were meant to remind Xi to stay true to his original aspiration for the country and the revolutionary cause, which are minds shared by both mother and son. During Xi’s entire education, his mother often urges him to be strict with himself, especially when in managerial positions. Qi took to heart the motto of “working well, studying well and managing everything” in life, and also encouraged her son to follow the same guideline. Her words of support greatly inspired her son to serve the general public with the goal of leading a good life for Chinese families. Connect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xj6Q69Re-8 SOURCE CCTV +

