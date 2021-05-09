Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi-based author Vineetha Mokkil wrote an open letter to Modi Bhakts in America asking them to stop funding the current political regime

Delhi-based author Vineetha Mokkil wrote an “open letter to the Modi Bhakts in America” ​​asking them to stop funding the current political regime as punishment for pushing India’s health care system to collapse amid the pandemic.

Some readers responded by saying that she had expressed their anguish. Some accused her of “tarnishing the image of India”.

The article, titled “An Open Letter to Modi Bhakts in America: Your God Has Feet of Clay and Blood on His Hands,” was published Wednesday on the South Asian American news site American Kahani.

Mokkil, a news writer who travels regularly to the United States, recounted The telegraph: “Now is a good time for soul-searching, even for bhakts who may have voted for a Ram temple but are also affected by the pandemic today.”

She wrote in the article: “As India gasps for breath, while patients die in hospital after hospital for lack of oxygen, while sick people collapse in the streets and demand drugs and beds at overcrowded hospital gates, your God lavishes Rs 22000 crore on building a glitzy new palace in the heart of Delhi.

“Consumed by his vanity project, he forgot to ask his government for adequate vaccines – the only thing that could save countless Indian lives as the second wave explodes in the country …”

Mokkil said, “All these odes to the ancient glory of India, the brilliant promises to turn India into a Vishwa Guru who dazzles the world, all the explosive words he uses to spellbound you at his gatherings in the world. Madison Square Gardens are a way to end. Your God is speaking the words to make sure you donate your money to his campaigns and political rallies. Keep making money and it will keep telling you what you want to hear.

She added: “Under the watchfulness of your God, India has been brought to its knees. It’s a pariah nation now. The Covid hotspot that every nation dreads … It hasn’t consoled or met the families of the dead.

“He sings Jai Shree Ram only to win the election. He pits Hindu against Muslim and throws a lit match on the fire when tensions arise … If your God is the protector of all Hindus as he claims, if your God is the bearded messiah of Hindu Rashtra, he and his party fantasizing, why did he allow the Kumbh Mela to continue knowing full well that the faithful would be infected?

She concluded: “Your insensitive and calculating God has finally shown his Vishwaroopam. Open your eyes wide. Open your eyes and see its grotesque core. It is full of false promises. He has a forked tongue and a frozen heart. He cannot save, protect or defend the people in his charge.

“Stop leaving offerings on his bloodied altar. Stop funding his hate campaigns. Stop allowing the soul annihilation of secular India.

“Find a less mortal God to worship. This one has feet of clay and blood on his hands.

On Saturday, Mokkil told this newspaper, “I wrote this letter to the bhakts in the United States because they have a strong investment in Indian politics. They might not all be rabid Modi followers, but they allow what’s going on with their (political) contributions.

“All these people are guilty of our suffering because of their mistaken view of India which is unrelated to reality. Right-wing propaganda has given them a fantasy which comes true at the expense of the suffering of people in India.

Like most Indians, Mokkil faces the trauma of friends suffering from the coronavirus and loved ones struggling for the basic facilities the government should have provided.

“It is preventable suffering. People shouldn’t have to seek help online to get oxygen, beds, and medicine. Things like these are not happening in other parts of the world, which are also facing the pandemic, ”she said.

“Besides those who confuse an elected prime minister with India as a country and say you can’t question the prime minister, there are others who don’t have a basic understanding of civic education . They believe that all failures are the sole responsibility of states. “

Mokkil hopes that at least a few of the target audience will reconsider where their donations go. “We must seize the moment to reach out to the bhakts who are also suffering. Words are all we have, ”she said.