India survived thanks to infrastructure built over the past 70 years: Shiv Sena

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, perhaps the most disagreeable cut comes not from the international media but from his former ally Shiv Sena.

The Sena said India has survived thanks to infrastructure built over the past 70 years by previous prime ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

“Small countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal are helping India today because the ferociously increasing Covid-19 cases here are becoming a threat to the whole world. To put it bluntly, India survived thanks to the system built by Nehru-Gandhi (regimes). Otherwise, this corona (virus) wave would have destroyed the lives of 125 million people, ”said an editorial by Sena spokesman Saamna on Saturday.

Noting that thousands of people were dying, the editorial said: “The world is now afraid of what is happening in India. Most countries have banned travel and trade engagements with India. It hurts India financially. India is still booming thanks to projects undertaken by Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. It is a blessing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to work hard and get rid of political nationalism to support the country. It is not good that India is becoming a global concern. “

The argument from the Sena, now Congress’ ally, pierces Modi’s favorite theme that nothing has been accomplished in the past seven decades and that India only woke up after its rise to power. The coronavirus has undermined its pride of development, and many observers have insisted that everything India has in the form of health infrastructure, scientific institutions and pharmaceutical companies was created by previous governments.

While great institutions were envisioned and built by Nehru and Indira, India became the pharmaceutical and vaccine center of the world during the reign of Rajiv.

India was much stronger economically during Singh’s tenure, refusing international aid in times of calamity. But this government accepted aid from more than 40 countries just weeks after Prime Minister Modi bragged about beating the epidemic and helping other countries.

The editorial said: “Now Unicef ​​has expressed fear that India is becoming a global threat and called on (other) countries to help. Bangladesh sent remdesivir, Bhutan gave us oxygen. Nepal, Myanmar and Sri Lanka are reaching out. “

He continued: “The pyres that burn in India are suffocating neighboring countries. These countries are helping us to save ourselves. We have seen countries like Pakistan, Rwanda and Congo in such a situation in the past. But India, which was supposed to be atmanirbhar (self-sufficient), now finds itself in this situation because of the bad policies of the rulers.

“But our Prime Minister is not ready to stop the Central Vista project of Rs 20,000 crore even though poor countries are offering us a little assistance. It’s surprising that spending thousands of crores on a non-essential project and accepting help from countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka doesn’t hurt us. “

Regretting that India has suffered serious injuries as a result of the out-of-control outbreak, the editorial said: “The Supreme Court is attacking the central government on a daily basis. If there had been a sensitive or patriotic government in the Center, they would have assembled a national team with leaders from all parties without thinking of political gains or losses and would have worked collectively to combat the crisis.

The biting criticism came one day when Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Modi asking for permission to create a separate CoWin-modeled app for the 18-45 age group.

“The CoWin application seeing the sudden increase in the number of citizens wishing to register at the national level, there is a fear of malfunction or crash of the application, as was the case on the first day of registrations for said tranche of age, ”Uddhav said.

The letter betrays a lack of satisfaction with the central system, with the chief minister also asking the prime minister to allow states to source vaccines from other manufacturers to overcome shortages.

“Maharashtra State is ready to procure the required vaccine stock in one purchase, if possible, to protect our citizens and to boost India’s immunization program. However, producers do not have enough stocks, ”the letter said.

“If states were also allowed to source from other manufacturers, we would be able to cover a larger population in less time and reduce the impact of the possible third wave of Covid.”