NON-FICTION: THE CHINA MIRACLE – Journal

Enter the Dragon: The Story of the China Miracle by Ali Mahmood is a valuable addition to the scholarly books published in Pakistan on China. In an engaging style, the book provides a quick glimpse into China’s emergence as a modern socialist state after suffering a century of humiliation at the hands of the Western powers and Japan, and a violent struggle between the Communists and nationalists.

The victory of the Communist Party, under the leadership of Mao Zedongs, led to the creation of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on October 1, 1949. During this time, the nationalist leader Chiang Kai-Shek fled to Taiwan, which remains beyond the control of the continent. China.

As Mahmood notes, the history of modern China since October 1949 can be divided into two main parts. Mao was the supreme leader from 1949 until his death in 1976. This period was marked by the unification and stabilization of China, and its restoration to an honorable place on the Committee of Nations. The author provides a fairly detailed account of the challenges Mao and other Chinese leaders faced in establishing the PRC, consolidating the power of the Chinese Communist Party, and stabilizing the situation in the country.

Despite upheavals such as the Korean War (1950-53), the Great Leap Forward (1958-60) and the Cultural Revolution (1966-76), the period as a whole witnessed reasonable economic growth and an improvement in the standard of living. China’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased from $ 30.55 billion in 1952 to $ 153.94 billion in 1976, the year Mao died.

On the external front, besides the Korean War, other significant developments were the Sino-Indian War (1962), the takeover by the PRC of China’s seat at the United Nations in 1971 and the Sino-Soviet split. , leading to the rapprochement of China with the United States. United States, which led US President Richard Nixons to visit China in 1972.

Newly Published Book Provides Useful Introduction to Modern China and Its Phenomenal Rise

Maos’ death marked the era of Deng Xiaoping, who initiated policies of economic reform and opening up to the outside world, on the basis of his concept of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which were approved by the Third Plenum of the 11th Central Committee of the Communist Party in December 1978.

These policies, which combined a gradual movement towards the incorporation of the practices of a market economy internally, with openness to the outside world while maintaining the rule of the Communist Parties, unleashed the miracle of rapid economic growth of China. Even after Deng’s death in 1997, the basic policies of socialism with Chinese characteristics were continued with some variations by his successors, including Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping, who is the current Supreme Leader of China.

Mahmood elaborates on these developments while providing a wealth of useful information about China, the internal and external challenges it faces, its leaders and its policies. His book takes note of the growing tensions between the United States and China as well as the country’s internal problems with Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. It also provides useful background information on President Xi Jinpings’ Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and contains a fair account of China’s economic and technical achievements.

China’s dramatic increase over the past four decades has radically transformed the world. Its estimated GDP of $ 306 billion in 1980 rose to $ 14.4 trillion in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 16.64 billion in 2021, compared to an expected GDP of $ 22.68 billion for the United States in during the same year.

China maintained an economic growth rate of around 10% during the period 1980-2010, thus doubling its GDP every seven years. In the process, it has lifted 800 million people out of poverty. China’s share of global GDP has increased from around 2% (1980) to 18.34% (2020). While China’s GDP in terms of purchasing power parity surpassed that of the United States in 2014 to take the top spot in the world, it is expected to overtake the United States in nominal dollars also before the end of the decade in Classes.

The defining element of the 21st century will be the growing rivalry between the United States and China. Economically, China has already taken a preeminent position on the international stage; militarily, it quickly overtakes the United States. China’s defense budget, currently far behind that of the United States, is expected to exceed the United States’ defense budget by 2035.

The country is also making rapid progress in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, in order to provide a solid foundation for its long-term economic, scientific and technological progress. The tipping point is likely to occur by 2050, if not sooner, when if current trends continue, China will emerge as the most powerful economic and military nation in the world. at regional and global levels. As China rises, it will inevitably demand that its interests be taken into account in the global political, security and economic architecture, with global repercussions. In the past, when a rising power challenged the supremacy of an existing hegemon, it often led to conflicts and wars due to the perceived conflict of interest. The main question, then, is: will the United States lean towards accommodating China’s legitimate interests or will it choose the path of confrontation?

Current indications are that the United States is pursuing a policy of containing China, repositioning its forces in the Asia-Pacific region; establish strategic partnerships with Japan, South Korea, Australia and India to encircle China; destabilize China internally in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang; resist the expansion of China’s economic and technical relations with the rest of the world, and oppose the BRI, which aims to develop China’s economic, trade and strategic ties with Eurasian and African countries.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which provides for Chinese investment of $ 62 billion in Pakistan from 2015 to 2030, is an important component of the BRI, which would lead to billions of dollars of Chinese investment abroad. over the next three decades.

These developments raise critical foreign and security policy questions for Pakistani leaders and policymakers. The main foreign policy challenge facing Pakistan would be how to deepen its strategic cooperation with China in the face of the growing strategic partnership between the United States and India, while maintaining friendly relations with the Western-led West. United States, which has its own importance in Pakistan’s political and economic affairs. and security calculations.

The ramifications of the global geopolitical transformation in the Middle East, in the context of the growing Indo-US-Israel political, security and economic footprint in the region and the deep political divide between Iran and some states of the Cooperation Council of the Gulf (GCC), will pose their own set of tough foreign policy choices for Pakistan.

Under these circumstances, it is vital that the Pakistani people and policymakers understand the developments in China and the likely directions of its future policies, which will inevitably have profound consequences for the security and economic well-being of Pakistanis. Unfortunately, Pakistani scholars have not paid enough attention to understanding China, its history and culture, its social, political, security and economic challenges, and the evolution of its internal policies and external, especially as they impact Pakistan. Mahmoods Enter the Dragon would help overcome this void.

However, there are occasional factual errors in the book. For example, on page 202 we are told that China’s trade was only $ 29 billion in 1979, while later on page 204 we are told that China’s trade one year earlier in 1978 was $ 206 billion. Apparently, this last figure is incorrect. Likewise, it is stated on page 255 that the National Peoples Congress meets once every five years; its meetings actually take place once a year.

Overall, however, Enter the Dragon is a useful introduction to modern China and its phenomenal rise. China’s economic miracle offers important lessons for Pakistani leaders and policymakers. Perhaps the most important lesson Pakistan can learn from China is the adoption of self-reliance and austerity policies if we are to gain a dignified position on the Committee of Nations. Austerity is essential to achieve a high national savings rate, in order to raise the level of national investment to accelerate economic growth without getting caught in the trap of external debt.

Like China, we must also conduct a low-risk, non-adventurous foreign policy to avoid major armed conflict, allowing us to allocate the lion’s share of our resources to the goal of rapid economic development while maintaining a credible security deterrent.

Finally, as the Chinese experience shows, rapid economic progress will remain elusive unless we bring about structural economic reforms and increase many domestic spending on education, especially in STEM fields. , and research and development.

The critic is a former ambassador

Enter the dragon: the story of the Chinese miracle

By Ali Mahmood

SapphireBooks, Pakistan

ISBN: 978-9697120383

363pp.

Posted in Dawn, Books & Authors, May 9, 2021