Protecting state interests is top priority for everyone, says Fawad





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said categorically on Saturday that the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, fully believes in the fundamental right , democratic and constitutional freedom of expression, but insisted that protecting the interests of the state was the top priority for all.

He spoke with officials from Karachi, Lahore and the National Press Club of Islamabad in a virtual meeting here. Other participants in the meeting were Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Chairman of National Press Club Islamabad Shakeel Anjum, Secretary Anwar Raza, Chairmen of Lahore and Karachi Arshad Press Clubs. Ansari and Fazil Jamili, Senior Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan, Karachi. Relevant Directors General of the Lahore PID regional offices also attended the event.

Fawad said: The development and well-being of journalists is one of our top priorities. Protecting the interests of the state must be the top priority for all of us.

He informed the forum about the adoption of the bill on the protection of journalists, the safety of journalists, the protection and welfare of their rights and the procedure for the participation of journalists in the Prime Minister’s housing program in the New Pakistan and deliberations were held on the same subject.

The minister said that under the Protection of Journalists Bill, journalists cannot be questioned about sources of information and that the safety of journalists is the responsibility of their respective institutions.

Likewise, he explained that it had been made compulsory for media houses to provide safety equipment to journalists and media professionals sent to cover conflict zones. He added that measures had been taken to ensure the payment of media dues, the payment of over Rs340 million had been made in 15 days, additional checks of Rs150 million were issued to be released immediately after Eid.

He said he and the Minister of State for Information would be in constant contact with press clubs and journalists’ organizations. He said they wanted to provide accommodation for journalists and that press clubs should formulate procedures and standards in this regard. He said plans were also underway to link journalists to successful youth programs so that they could get easy loan facilities.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI government was determined to ensure the well-being of journalists and solve their problems and that it would start visiting press clubs immediately after Eid.

At the meeting, officials from Lahore, Karachi and the National Press Club Islamabad appreciated the personal efforts of the Federal Minister for the passage of the draft law on the protection of journalists.

He pledged full cooperation in completing the important legislative process.

Press club officials have highlighted the plight of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

The Federal Minister has ordered the authorities concerned to provide immediate assistance to the heirs of those affected and expired due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain said Shehbaz Sharifs’ lawyers have yet to ask DG FIA to remove his name from the blacklist.

In a tweet, the minister claimed that the FIA ​​chief executive had the power to include or remove names from the blacklist. The recording cannot be changed by word of mouth alone; the government will go to court against this decision, he said. Fawad noted that the interesting thing was that Shehbaz Sharif had booked his ticket even before filing a petition. He added that there were separate standards of justice for the poor and the rich, and the rich would get justice within hours.

