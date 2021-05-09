Jokowi asked to cancel National Insight Test for KPK employees





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was asked to intervene to pay attention to the plight of 75 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP) which failed the national insight test to become the Civil State Apparatus (ASN). Jokowi was asked to cancel the test. "Request the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to cancel the TWK (National Insight Test) which was carried out on 1,351 KPK employees," PBNU Lakpesdam President Rumadi Ahmad said in a statement. written, Sunday May 9, 2021. Rumadi considered the test to be ethically and morally flawed. The test was also considered to have violated human rights (HAM) as regulated in the 1945 Constitution.





According to him, the test was not a benchmark for the transfer of ASN status. He said the status transfer should be reviewed based on the dedication of KPK employees. “The KPK employees tested are those who have worked at the KPK for a long time, who have proven competence in eradicating corruption, and some of them are dealing with a very serious megaproject corruption case,” Rumadi said. Rumadi called on the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform to act to overturn the test. The KPK employee status transfer test should be performed as usual for ASN appointments. The public is also invited to keep their eyes on the controversy regarding this transfer of status. The role of the community is necessary so that this transfer of status is not used as a weapon to weaken the KPK. “We need an independent, competent KPK institution loyal to Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution to eradicate the nation’s greatest enemy, corruption,” Rumadi said. Lily: NasDem lawmakers’ opposition to hijab challenged in KPK employee test A total of 75 KPK employees were declared to have failed the national insight test. They haven’t all been fired yet. During this time, 1,274 employees passed the test. A total of d (AZF)







