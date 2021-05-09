UK Elections: Conservatives Gain; Pro-independence parties win in Scotland





UK local and regional election results gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party a boost on Saturday, as pro-independence parties won a majority in the Scottish parliament. Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide the makeup of the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, as well as the mayors of England’s biggest cities, including London and Manchester. Voters have also chosen local councils, police commissioners and other local authorities, prompting some in England to dub him ‘Super Thursday’. The last time voters went to the polls in the UK was in 2019, with elections postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A special election was held in the town of Hartlepool, in northern England, where the ruling British Conservative Party won a parliamentary seat previously held by the Labor Party since 1974. During a visit to Hartlepool, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed his party’s electoral victory. “I think what this election shows is that people want a party and a government that are focused on them, focused on change,” he said. “What has happened now is that they can see that we have done Brexit,” Johnson told reporters. “… And I think what people want us to do now is keep delivering everything else.” But for many Scotland, Brexit has brought back the desire to break with the UK. Scotland first held an independence referendum in 2014 and 55% of voters opposed it. Many seem to have now change of opinion. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party secured a seat ahead of a majority in Parliament on Saturday. But with Green Party allies, Sturgeon said she would push for another independence referendum once the pandemic is over. “It is the will of the country,” she said. The UK government says Scotland needs his permission to hold another referendum and Johnson has rejected the idea. A push for a referendum could spark a court battle. In Wales, results show elections have changed little, with Labor remaining in power, according to the BBC. In Manchester, voters re-elected Labor mayor Andy Burnham in a landslide, according to the BBC. In a touching victory speech, Mayor Burnham thanked his family for “your patience, your guidance, your love and your support,” he said, biting back tears. And in London, Labor Sadiq Khan won a second term as mayor in the UK’s most populous city. Khan became London’s first Muslim mayor in 2016. Thank you London. It is the absolute honor of my life to serve the city I love for another three years. I will spare no effort to get our city back on its feet. A better future is possible, and we can deliver it together. pic.twitter.com/kwA1awEten – Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 8, 2021 The counting of the votes has been slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic, with many results coming only on Saturday. Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.







