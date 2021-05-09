Opp efforts aim to save corruption, says CM





LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said incompetent opposition parties have no agenda or strategy for the people, but rather all their efforts to save their corruption.

The chief minister said that the PDM created an obstacle to the development and progress of the country.

He called the attitude of PDMs in the face of the national challenge as the coronavirus a tragedy. Usman Buzdar said that PDM put the lives of people at risk for their sake in the past and now people are fully aware of their designs. These elements gave priority to their negative policy on people’s lives.

He said PDM has always neglected and left people alone in every crisis.

They don’t even bother to change their negative attitude despite the third wave of the corona pandemic.

The chief minister said the situation was becoming alarming due to the third wave of the coronavirus and that public cooperation was absolutely necessary to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The CM maintained that the current government only wanted the country’s progress and prosperity, adding that the policy of anarchy and chaos had not been successful before and will also meet the same fate in the future. From now on, only civil service policy will prevail here, the chief minister said. Usman Buzdar said the PTI government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted a five-year term which will be completed.

Conspiratorial elements will continue to create hues and screams, he added.

The CM, while approving the construction of a dam at Surra near Sanghar of DG Khan, ordered that the project be included in the Annual Development Program (ADP) in the next fiscal year. He was chairing a video link meeting at his office to take stock of the progress of the project to build dams to store water from hill torrents in Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The Chief Minister ordered that the feasibility study of the dam be completed as soon as possible. Water from the torrents of the hills of DG Khan and Rajanpur could be stored and used for agriculture and irrigation. The construction of the Surra dam will provide abundant water to the people of Taunsa in addition to ensuring the development of the agricultural sector, he said. The Surra dam project will be a game-changer for the region.

Usman Buzdar led the formation of a steering committee and a separate working group for this project.

The P&D president will head the committee while the working group will be made up of experts from the relevant departments.

Usman Buzdar said the government of Punjab will start the Surra dam as a pilot project.

The construction of the dam will also provide water for the crops.

He said the rainwater goes to the sewers and becomes a waste during the rainy season every year.

He said that the construction of the dam will also promote tourism in the region.

He was informed of the technical problems and the progress of the feasibility study of the dam.

The CM said that following the alarming situation of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a lockdown throughout Punjab from today (May 8) until May 16. apply this restriction.

The government will take all possible measures to protect people’s lives while violation of corona SOPs will not be tolerated, he warned.

The spread of the coronavirus can only be stopped with the support and cooperation of the people, he said and urged citizens to follow SOPs and make their lives safer.

Legal action will be taken in the event of a violation of the SOPs.

He asked the citizen to strictly follow the instructions of the government, especially during the last days of the Ramazan and Eid holidays.

The Chief Minister said that love for the mother is such a strong universal feeling that cannot be tied to a specific day. In his message on World Mothers Day, he said that every day begins with the love of mothers.

Love with the mother and serving her was the fundamental responsibility of each individual.

Usman Buzdar said he salutes the mothers of all martyrs who made sacrifices for the homeland.

We also share the grief of those mothers whose children have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CM said.

