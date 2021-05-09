The government fully honors the right to freedom of expression: Fawad





ISLAMABAD – Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan fully believes in the fundamental, democratic and constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Media development and the well-being of journalists were among the top priorities of the government, he said when speaking with heads of press clubs in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad at a virtual meeting.

The protection of the interests of the State must be the first priority for all, underlined the Minister. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, President of the National Press Club of Islamabad Shakeel Anjum and Secretary Anwar Raza, as well as the presidents of the press clubs of Lahore and Karachi Arshad Ansari and Fazil Jamili, Senior Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan and General Managers. the Lahore and Karachi regional offices of the Department of Press Information. The approval of the draft law on the protection of journalists, the safety of journalists and the protection and welfare of their rights was discussed during the meeting. The procedure for including journalists in the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan housing program and media club issues were also discussed.

The Minister of Information said that the approval of the Journalists Protection Bill was a big step forward for the safety of journalists, protection of their rights and well-being.

Under the bill, he said, journalists could not be questioned about the source of the news and the respective news houses would be responsible for their safety.

It was made compulsory for news houses to provide safety equipment to journalists and media workers sent to cover conflict zones, he added.

Fawad said steps have been taken to ensure payment of dues to media houses. More than 340 million rupees had been made in the past 15 days, while checks for 150 million rupees were said to be issued to news houses immediately after Eidul Fitr.

On this occasion, said Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, the government would be in permanent contact with press clubs and journalists’ organizations. The government wants to provide accommodation for journalists and press clubs should formulate procedures and criteria in this regard, he added.

Fawad said plans were under consideration to prepare a mechanism for granting loans to young journalists under the Kamyab Jawan program.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said the PTI government was determined to ensure the well-being of journalists and find a solution to their problems. He would start visiting press clubs immediately after Eid, he added.

During the meeting, the heads of the press clubs appreciated the personal efforts of the Minister of Information for the approval of the draft law on the protection of journalists. They assured their full cooperation in completing the important legislative process.

The minister asked the authorities concerned to provide immediate assistance to the families of these journalists and media workers who have died and affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos