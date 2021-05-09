Murphy soaring in the NJ primary; GOP struggles with Trump | State News





TRENTON, NJ (AP) New Jersey Republicans will decide whether they want a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump to be their standard bearer in the fall election for governor, while the Democratic governor outgoing Phil Murphy is on an easy path to capture his party’s one. nomination.

The June 8 primary in New Jersey is just a month away, with clear outlines already emerging.

Murphy aims to become the first Democrat since 1977 to win re-election in a state where Democrats now outnumber Republicans by over a million voters. On the GOP side, many party members lined up behind Jack Ciattarelli, former member of the Assembly, accountant and owner of a small business. Ciattarelli focuses his attacks on Murphy, but he faces competition from candidates embracing Trump.

Let’s take a closer look at how the race unfolds:

MURPHY CRUISE

Murphy will have no challenger on the ballot for the Democratic primary. State officials have ruled that two alleged challengers filed erroneous petitions to be put on the ballot last month.

That means Murphy, who heads the Democratic Party in the state, will get the nomination.

It also means that he won’t have to burn money to fend off attacks and can instead focus on November.

A Monmouth University poll on Wednesday showed Murphy had a 57% approval rating, up from 71% at the height of the outbreak last year, but still in positive territory.

This poll looked at 706 New Jersey adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

If he wins in November, he will be the first Democrat to be re-elected in more than four decades.

As governor, he has a chair during his COVID-19 press conferences, usually twice a week, which are broadcast live on YouTube.

And despite some feuds with his fellow Democrats who control the Legislature, he has kept a number of key campaign promises: phasing in a minimum wage of $ 15, legalizing recreational marijuana, raising taxes for millionaires, expand gun control legislation and expand paid family leave. A great unfulfilled campaign promise is the creation of a state bank.

REPUBLICAN RIVERS

Ciattarelli is the only one of four Republicans running for governor to qualify for matching public funds. He also received support from Republican county parties up and down the state.

Ciattarelli ran for governor four years ago, but lost the nomination to the then lieutenant. Gov. Kim Guadagno. He kicked off his gubernatorial campaign almost as soon as Murphy took office in 2018.

Ciattarelli had criticized former GOP Governor Chris Christie and President Donald Trump. Yet in a GOP primary he highlighted the support he received from Republican Jeff Van Drew, a Trump frontrunner who left the Democratic Party and fully embraced the president in the face of his opposition to the first impeachment.

He has focused much of his campaign on Murphy, calling for pandemic closures to be reopened sooner and to make the state more affordable.

Hudson County pastor Phil Rizzo, who recently posted a photo of himself alongside Trump in Mar-a-Lago, is also seeking the nomination, Hirsh Singh, a former failed gubernatorial candidate in 2017, and Brian Levine, accountant and former county elected official. Singh has also been a supporter of Trump. Levine called on the party to stop arguing over Trump and focus on controlling tax rates.

PHOTO OF THE FUNDRAISER

Based on the available public records, Murphy is very much leading the fundraising contest. It grossed $ 3.4 million, according to the Election Law Enforcement Commission, and secured $ 4.1 million in matching public funds.

Ciattarelli has raised nearly $ 1 million and received $ 3.6 million in matching funds.

Data for other GOP candidates, who are not qualified for public funds, will be available later this month.

The matching fund program dates back to 1974 and allows applicants to get $ 2 in public cash for every $ 1 raised. Applicants must raise $ 490,000 to be eligible for funds. There is a cap of $ 4.6 million and expenses for candidates receiving public funds are capped at $ 7.3 million in elementary school.

