Jokowi’s invitation to buy Bipang leads to chaos





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President’s invitationJoko Widodo so that the culinary purchase of Eid is a plague that many internet users are talking about. Because, among the Eid snacks that Jokowi mentioned, there is Bipang Ambawang, Pontianak, West Kalimantan. According to Jokowi, since the government has banned going home, typical snacks that are typically used as souvenirs during Eid can be purchased online. “Those who miss to eat hot Jogja, chano Palembang, Borneo Ambawang bipang and others are just ordering and their favorite food will arrive home,” Jokowi said in a video speech broadcast on social media. Jokowi’s statement has become a topic of discussion for internet users. Some of them thought the president’s statement was wrong. Because Bipang is synonymous with roast pork, a typical dish from Ambawang, Pontianak, West Kalimantan. Bipang is made from young pork cooked with traditional spices. Due to its unique taste, Bipang has become a typical souvenir from Pontianak. “Bipang roast pork. Read the text but don’t understand, what is the state policy?” write the @dappiduk account. Meanwhile, not a few other social media users are feeling astonished. Some of them then asked Jokowi to clarify his statement. “Assalamualaikum Mr. @jokowi, please clarify Bipang Ambawang’s Eid memories because it is roast pork which is clearly haram for Muslims, especially it is Eid, the Muslim holiday, it has bad taste. Is it intentional, or because you don’t ‘I don’t know? Thanks for the reply,’ the account @ Hilmi28 wrote. In response to Jokowi’s loud statement discussed by netizens, business owner Bipang Ambawang gave a response via social media Instagram. “It is our pride to be mentioned by President Jokowi in his speech last night,” wrote Bipang Ambawang’s report. Meanwhile, some entrepreneurs from Bipang Ambawang subsequently carried out business promotions. With the reason that their followers reached 10 thousand, they distributed Bipang Ambawang. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said bipang is another name for jipang, a sticky rice food. Fadjroel uploaded a screenshot of the bipang sale from an online store. “This is BIPANG or JIPANG made from rice. My favorite food from childhood until now. BIPANG or JIPANG from rice is indeed a hit food so far. Nuhun,” Fadjroel wrote via his twitter account. Additionally, Fadjroel explained that Bipang made from rice was what he knew in his village of Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. “Bipang Kalimantan is a food made from rice and sugar, my food from childhood until now when I return to my hometown,” Fadrjoel wrote. The Minister of Commerce (Minister of Commerce) Muhammad Lutfi then apologized. He asked the audience to understand the general background of President Jokowi. “The father’s statement is addressed to all Indonesians who consist of various ethnicities, religions and cultures who have the culinary riches of the archipelago of various regions. Each food has its own specialty and is a local favorite,” said Lutfi citing a video posted by the Commerce Department’s Youtube account yesterday. Lutfi confirmed that Jokowi’s statement had no intention of deviating. He also apologized for Jokowi’s statement at an event hosted by the Minister of Commerce. “We apologize profusely if there is any misunderstanding because our intention is that we are all proud of national production, including regional specialties,” said Lutfi. (iam / ayp)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos