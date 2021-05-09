The Observer’s Perspective on Boris Johnson’s Role in Fishing Line | Observer Editorial





Oh, what a beautiful war! Summer has come early for the Brexiters and their Fleet Street cheerleaders, and they haven’t enjoyed it! In a week that commemorated Napoleon’s death, and on the eve of today’s Europe Day, which celebrates peace and unity across a continent for which larger generations of Britons have come together beaten and died, they picked a stupid junkyard with the French for the good old days, then claimed a fake victory. Sometimes it seems like nothing changes, which is just what the Little Englanders love. The sad part is, they don’t realize how much they make Britain appear to the rest of the world. Thousands of people die every day in India. Real battles threaten communities around the world. But what’s the big news for the tabloids who bait foreigners? The imaginary battle of Saint Helier, a false story told with unhealthy taste, bad puns and shameful jingoism. Let’s be clear. Boris Johnson does not give a fig to fish or fishermen. From Cornwall to Scotland, Britain’s fisheries, which he has sworn to protect, are devastated by his deceptive and damaging Brexit deal. This same disastrous policy puts jersey fishermen at risk, whose access to traditional markets in France and beyond is hampered by a dike of paperwork. Far from making them the captains of their destiny, Brexit makes them sink quickly. French skippers who sailed to Jersey to protest the new restrictive licenses in waters many have fished for generations are also victims of the Johnson. Maybe some of them filled out the forms incorrectly. Perhaps the authorities in Saint Helier did not consult. Certainly some French politicians have reacted in an absurd manner. But it’s all fixable. What unfortunately cannot be resolved is the Brexit deal, the root cause of all these problems. Yet Johnson, the chief Brexits architect, has the effrontery to claim that he is defending British fishermen against the cruel depredations of the French. Waving the flag, he sends the Royal Navy, compounding the matter beyond reason. And then, when the French make a reasonable return home, he bowed with a smirk to the applause of the grateful press offices. Is this really the level to which honest politics, sound political judgment and measured decision-making in Britain have sunk? It would appear to be the case. It’s entirely a piece of what happened before. Everyone, even Arlene Foster, now realizes Johnson lied about a border in the Irish Sea. Day after day, the people of Northern Ireland pay the price for economic instability and violence. Johnsons is trying to evade the agreements he himself has made with the EU, flouting international law, damaging the reputation of the British and undermining confidence. No wonder Brussels and Paris reacted as they did last week. For the first time in living memory, they face a British populist-nationalist demagogue who prefers to appease his supporters rather than stick to the truth. It is a national responsibility. Britain did not win the Battle of St. Helier. The dispute is far from over. The fishermen of Jersey and Normandy continue to suffer. Protesters could try to block British exports at French ports, adding to the regulatory chaos caused by post-Brexit rules. And wait for Britain to start imposing licenses and other controls on EU imports from January 1. Basically that’s what Jersey is trying to do now. When that moment arrives, Johnson will have a real battle on his hands.

