Who is leading the race?

As countries around the world race against time to vaccinate their populations, vaccine diplomacy has now become a key part of geopolitics. Several countries, such as China, Russia and India, engage in vaccine diplomacy. This new diplomatic tool will have a substantial impact, given the uneven distribution of vaccines around the world.

It has already become evident that China is looking to leverage its COVID-19 vaccines to gain soft power. According to New York Times Global COVID Tracking, Chinas Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines have already been administered in a total of 55 countries. In addition, the Chinese Foreign Ministry recently ad that Beijing donates vaccines to 69 countries and sells the vaccines to 28 other countries. Collectively, China has already sent 114 million doses abroad. Besides more geopolitical power, Beijing hopes to derive great economic benefit from these donations and sales.

While vaccine sharing has created opportunities for Beijing, the extent to which demand exceeds supply is a tall order. China is expected to struggle to meet its domestic goal to immunize 40 percent of its population in June. Sinovac & Sinopharm’s daily production capacity is currently five million doses. If Beijing does not increase the pace of production, there is is a risk that other vaccine manufacturers with higher efficacy rates will compete with it in developing countries.

Despite the risk of limited supplies, Beijing can still benefit from vaccine diplomacy. As Explain by Roie Yellinek, a non-resident researcher at the Middle East Institute, thanks to vaccine exports, China has managed to distract from being exporting the pandemic to become a source of solution to the problem, from the perspective of Africa and many countries in the Middle East. Even before China started exporting vaccines, at the start of the pandemic, China Xi Jinping already had labeled future Chinese COVID-19 vaccines as a global public good.

Likewise, Russia is seeking to cash in on its own vaccine, Sputnik V. high levels of skepticism in August due to a very short testing period, although the peer-reviewed journal Lancet later confirmed its 91% effectiveness. Russia has already promised approximately 1.2 billion doses vaccines in more than 50 countries in Asia and Latin America, although many wonder if the Kremlin can produce enough doses to meet the high demand. Nevertheless, Sputnik V is create an avenue for Russia to build more relationships in Latin America.

China’s and Russian vaccine diplomacy efforts have not gone unnoticed by other countries. the European Union ad last April, it would send more than 500 million Pfizer vaccines to non-EU Balkan countries. Prior to this announcement, China and Russia had widely shared more doses with the Balkan countries, which sparked a race for geopolitical leadership.

Besides China and Russia, India has also engaged in vaccine diplomacy and has already vaccines provided in 95 countries. Indian vaccines are a very favorable option for many developing countries because of the lower storage costs than other vaccines; more than 33 million doses were sent to the poorest countries. India has, in fact, got ahead of China in Global South vaccine diplomacy. In March 2021, India’s vaccination diplomacy efforts were faster and more effective.

As in China, one of the main concerns with India is whether the country can maintain its vaccine diplomacy efforts as well as the need to vaccinate its large population. In March, India suspended major exports vaccine so that it can focus on its national immunization efforts. Weeks later, the country broke the world record for daily COVID-19 cases, registering 401,993 cases at the end of April. In the face of vaccine shortages, India has almost entirely halted its vaccine exports, reports the New York Times.

The actual number of cases and deaths, in fact, exceeds the amounts declared, according to sources in the field. To make matters worse, a model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Measurements and Assessments, planned that daily deaths will continue in an upward trend until mid-May, potentially reaching 13,000 deaths per day or more. As such, over the next few weeks, it is highly unlikely that India will be able to maintain its vaccine diplomacy efforts to the same extent as it did before.

Despite these challenges and the suspension of vaccine exports, the Indian government has publicly labeled its vaccine diplomacy efforts as Maitri vaccine, which means vaccine friendship. Unsurprisingly, for many countries India’s help has been essential as vaccines have enabled countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka to launch national immunization programs. ahead of schedule.

India is also a major contributor to COVAX, a multilateral effort to provide vaccines to countries around the world. Indias Serum Institute signed an agreement with COVAX in 2020 to produce 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 for 92 countries. Now that India has stopped its vaccine exports, both COVAX and several bilateral vaccine agreements are at risk, which will significantly harm low-income countries.

Serbia is another country engaged in vaccine diplomacy. Using vaccines supplied by Russia and China, the Balkan nation has achieved one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the world. In fact, thousands of people have traveled to Serbia to be vaccinated. Yet, although those vaccinated are grateful for the actions of the Serbs, they are also frustrated by the need to rely on Belgrade rather than the national government or Brussels.

Although vaccine diplomacy receives widespread attention, it is important to note that this diplomatic tool is part of a larger foreign policy agenda for many countries. For example, in China, government officials have publicly associated medical supplies with Silk Road Health, i.e. these supplies are now considered part of Beijings Belt and Road Initiative. In addition, as Agathe Demarais, a former French diplomat, notes, Russia and China have sought to extend their power in the South for decades, and the pandemic is accelerating this process.

The extremely limited amount of vaccine available to low-income countries has created a vaccine vacuum which Russia and China will use in their favor to reward loyal friends or obtain political favors. For example, shortly after delivering doses of its vaccine to Bolivia, the Kremlin began negotiations with the Bolivian government to gain access to minerals and nuclear projects.

As such, although vaccine diplomacy efforts have been beneficial to some low-income countries, the tensions and geopolitical divisions generated demonstrate the need for a better long-term solution for global COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Vaccine diplomacy conducted while waiting for favors is politically divisive. It is also damaging for low-income countries in the long run, as these countries may agree to unfavorable negotiating terms due to the pressures imposed by the pandemic.