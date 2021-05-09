Evangelical preacher insists Trump won in ‘landslide’ like many ‘prophecies’





Evangelical preacher Nathan French this week insisted that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election in “a landslide”, arguing that the predictions of self-proclaimed Christian “prophets” were “true.”

French is a founding executive of The Rock Revival Center in Washington, along with his wife Danielle, according to his website Nathan French Ministries. In an interview with the online show The Elijah List on Thursday, French claimed that Trump actually won the 2020 election, despite the reality the former president lost. The evangelical speaker’s remarks were first reported by Right Wing Watch.

“What God is doing is an amazing thing. There are things I know I can’t say, but what I can say is Trump is not finished,” French said. “It’s not over for sure. What God said still stands.”

“And did he win big? Yes. All the prophets prophesied that he was going to win, and win big or a landslide – that was true, right?” asserted the Christian preacher. “So the real dominion is not the [voting] software that they tried to manipulate, but the real rulership is the Lord who says, “I have given you all authority. Now I want my people to pray. And to know that I have the authority because Christ lives in me, the hope of glory by the Holy Spirit. “

In this screenshot, Nathan French speaks during a Thursday episode of the online show The Elijah List. The Frenchman claims former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election in “a landslide” despite the reality that President Joe Biden won. Screenshot / YouTube / ElijahStreams

A number of prominent evangelical Christian pastors and self-proclaimed “prophets” predicted ahead of the 2020 election that Trump would remain president and defeat Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Even after Biden was sworn in as president and Trump left the White House, some of those Christian leaders continued to claim that the former president won the election and would return to power.

Trump and many of his allies have also fueled these baseless conspiracy theories, claiming that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” by Democrats and Biden. But there is no evidence to support this extraordinary claim.

Dozens of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results have failed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have rejected and dismissed the often bizarre claims. Meanwhile, audits and recounts in major battlefield states – including places where the election was overseen by Republicans who voted for Trump – reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of the most loyal members of Trump’s cabinet, said in December that there was “no evidence” of fraud that could alter election results . Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a statement in mid-November describing the 2020 election as “the safest in American history.” The agency, which was headed by a person appointed by Trump at the time, claimed there was “no evidence that a voting system was suppressing or losing votes, changing votes or in any way. compromise”.

Conservative Christians – and in particular white evangelicals – have been a key base of support for Trump and other Republican lawmakers. The 2016 and 2020 exit polls showed that about eight in 10 white evangelicals voted for Trump.

Religious voters are often the most politically animated by their concerns about important cultural issues, such as their opposition to women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, and legal protections for the transgender community. They see Trump as having defended their opposition to these issues during his tenure in the White House.

Newsweek has contacted the French ministry for further comment.

