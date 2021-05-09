The law prevents children from evicting their parents from the house





ISLAMABAD:

The PTI-led government eventually issued an ordinance to protect parents from the forced eviction of their children from their homes.

President Dr Arif Alvi issued the Ordinance “Parental Protection Ordinance 2021” under article 89 of the Constitution.

It makes the commission of such acts punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment and a fine. Even both can be attributed to those convicted.

According to the ordinance, when a child, his spouse or his offspring expels or expels a parent from a household, whether owned or rented by the child or in his possession by any other means, they will be punished with a rigorous term of imprisonment not exceeding one year or with a fine or both.

However, it is also stated that parents would have the right to evict a child or their spouse from the home that belonged to them. According to the ordinance, a child means a person aged 18 or over.

However, if a child or his spouse does not leave the home at the end of the seven days of service of a written notice of the parents’ eviction, they will be guilty of an offense punishable by simple imprisonment for a period of which can be extended by one month or a fine increased to Rs50,000 or both. Before that, a written notice must be served on the child or spouse.

The ordinance empowered the district deputy commissioners to proceed in accordance with the law in the event of failure to comply with the notice.

If the deputy commissioner is satisfied that the parents are the owners of the house on the basis of the official record, regardless of the child’s defense that the house was built or purchased with their funds, the child may be ordered to leave the house. property.

The police, under the ordinance, could make warrantless arrests in such cases and bring those arrested before a magistrate.

Under the ordinance, parents and their children have the right to appeal within 30 days.

In November last year, Minister of Law Dr Farogh Naseem discussed the proposal with Prime Minister Imran Khan to enact the ordinance prescribing the right of parents to expel their children and spouses and to protect the rights of parents living with their children.

He informed the prime minister that the ordinance should focus on three things.

First, it should prevent children from evicting their parents from their homes if the homes belong to the children.

Second, if the houses are owned by parents, they should have the right to evict the children and their spouses through simple procedures, that is, within 10 days thanks to the intervention of the police or district management.

Third, if the houses are built with funds provided by parents or grandparents, but are registered in the name of the children, a remedy must be provided to the parents until they are alive.

The Prime Minister approved the proposal and asked the Minister of Justice to urgently draft the ordinance (with input from the agencies)

