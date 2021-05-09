President Erdogan denounces Israel as ‘terrorist’ over Jerusalem aggression





The clashes at Islam’s third holiest site and around East Jerusalem, which injured at least 205 Palestinians and 17 police officers, came amid mounting anger over the potential expulsion of Palestinians from their homes. houses on land claimed by Jewish settlers. An Israeli policeman holds a weapon during clashes with Palestinians in Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in the Old City of Jerusalem, on May 8, 2021 (Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Israel as a “cruel terrorist state” in a speech in Ankara in which he referred to recent clashes between police and Palestinians in Jerusalem. His comments on Saturday came after more than 200 people were injured when Israeli forces violently attacked Palestinians who were praying inside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday night. The latest incident capped a week of unrest in the holy city and the occupied West Bank. READ MORE: Israeli police injured dozens of Palestinians in raid on Al Aqsa mosque ‘Cruel terrorist state ‘

“Israel, the cruel terrorist state, is attacking the Muslims of Jerusalem – whose only concern is to protect their homes … and their sacred values ​​- in a savage and unethical way,” Erdogan said. The violence in Jerusalem was “an attack on all Muslims,” ​​he said, adding that “protecting the honor of Jerusalem is a duty for every Muslim”. He urged all countries, especially Muslim countries, to respond and called on the United Nations to “stop this persecution”. Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan took to Twitter to condemn the violence. “We strongly condemn the heinous attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque … which are unfortunately carried out every Ramadan,” he wrote, referring to the Muslim month of fasting. “We will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters under all circumstances,” Erdogan promised. READ MORE: New protests called after Israeli raid on Al Aqsa injured more than 200 We strongly condemn Israel’s heinous attacks on our first qibla #AlAqsaMosque, which are unfortunately carried out every Ramadan. As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances. – Recep Tayyip Erdoan (@RTErdogan) May 8, 2021 About 300 people demonstrated outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Saturday in support of the Palestinians in Jerusalem. The protest was organized by the pro-government NGO IHH which oversaw a flotilla of ships that attempted to break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2010. Since then, relations between Turkey and Israel have been strained, with the ambassadors being withdrawn in 2018 after the deaths of Palestinian protesters in the enclave. READ MORE: In pictures: One night of Israeli aggression in Jerusalem Source: TRTWorld and agencies







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos