Politics
China builds villages and outposts inside Bhutanese territory
In 2015, China announced that a new village, called Gyalaphug in Tibetan or Jieluobu in Chinese, had been established in the southern Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). Gyalaphug is different, however; it is in Bhutan and the Chinese authorities have crossed and violated an international border.
Since the announcement in 2015, China has built a previously unnoticed network of roads, buildings and military infrastructure in the territory internationally and historically considered Bhutan itself. Post-deliberate escalation of China’s long-standing effort to outflank India and its neighbors along the Himalayas, the recent construction is part of an important mission by Chinese President Xi Jinping to fortify the borders Tibetan.
China’s territorial assertion despite the treaty with Bhutan
This concludes China’s goal of forcing the Bhutanese government to cede territory that China wants elsewhere in Bhutan to give Beijing a military advantage in their tiff with New Delhi. It is certainly a more provocative strategy than anything China has done around its borders in the recent past.
In 1998, China signed a formal agreement with Bhutan, recognizing the latter’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreed that no unilateral action would be taken to change the status quo at the border.
Therefore, construction in the outskirts of Bhutan is a serious violation of the terms of China’s founding treaty with Bhutan and oblivious to Bhutanese history of decades of protests over smaller breaches elsewhere at the borders. The regions of Khenpajong in Bhutan are exploited by China. Since the 1980s, China has been explicit about its claim on Beyul.
According to director of modern Tibetan studies and professor at Columbia University in New York, Robert Barnett, China’s multi-level construction campaign in Bhutan has gone almost unnoticed by the outside world. Bhutan may not have realized the full extent of China’s activity on its northern borders or have remained silent. In 2017, China’s attempt to build a cross road across the Doklam Plateau in southwestern Bhutan, next to a trijunction with India, sparked a 73-day standoff between hundreds of soldiers. Indian and Chinese. It had to be dropped later.
Barnett writes for Foreign Policy: “By mirroring in the Himalayas the provocative tactics it used in the South China Sea, Beijing is jeopardizing its relations with its neighbors, whose needs and interests it has always claimed to respect, and jeopardizes its reputation around the world. He also wrote that if Bhutan refuses to risk ties with India, Beijing’s change will have seriously damaged a previously friendly relationship for little or no gain.
This attempt is quite similar to China’s provocative and calming tactics in the South China Sea that risked the country’s relationship with neighbors on the subcontinent and successfully jeopardized its reputation around the world.
South China Sea feud has deteriorated relations between China and neighboring countries
Disputes in the South China Sea have forced several foreign entities to spread their views and indict China. In a recent development, international public opinion has expressed concern about the dominance of Chinese coastguard forces in the Seato to serve the country’s claim to unilateral sovereignty in the East Sea, aka the South China Sea.
China has been more assertive in the sovereignty conflicts of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, these islands being the subject of a territorial dispute and are claimed in whole or in part by many countries, namely the Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. China claims almost all of the South China Sea while the Philippines claims the Spratly Islands as part of its Exclusive Economic Zone aka West Philippines.
A United Nations tribunal rejected China’s claim to claim virtually all sovereignty over the South China Sea. Earlier, Beijing had rejected that decision. The Chinese statement insisted that sovereignty, rights and China’s vested interests in the South China Sea have formed over in line with international law ”and dismissed the 2016 court ruling as“ null and void ”.
The power projection is set against the backdrop of China’s ascending maritime activities in the South China Sea. Experts noted this increase in China’s presence in the sea in response to Beijing’s concerns over a dramatic increase in the US military presence in the region. This intensified the Sino-American feud.
Last month, the European Union indicted China for endangering peace in the South China Sea. The EU has urged all parties to comply with a 2016 court ruling in order to eliminate most of China’s claims to sovereignty over the sea.
(With contributions from the agency)
