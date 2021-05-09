Democrats renew efforts to secure Donald Trump financial records | House of Representatives





Powerful Democrat-led House committee pushes federal judge to order Donald Trump to comply with a subpoena for his financial records, arguing he no longer has the viable claim of withholding documents now that he was dismissed from his post, according to a familiar source. with matter.

The decision by the House Oversight Committee, chaired by President Carolyn Maloney, marks the latest salute from Democrats in their multi-year quest to secure Trump’s tax records and related documents, in a case testing scope and limits of the supervisory authority of Congress.

If successful, the committee would be one step closer to obtaining Trump’s tax records and potentially making them public, the source said.

While the committees’ need for assigned information has not changed, one key fact has: Complainant Donald J. Trump is no longer president, Douglas Letter, the attorney general for Congressional Democrats, wrote in a statement. motion filed last week in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Because he is no longer the incumbent, the constitutional principles of the separation of powers that were the basis of the recent Supreme Court decision are considerably diminished, Letter wrote.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorneys Office in New York obtained the tax records of the former presidents in March, just hours after the Supreme Court denied its latest attempt to hide them. But, as they are part of a police investigation, they have not yet been released.

The thousands of documents handed over by accounting firm Trumps Mazars USA include tax returns from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as financial statements, engagement letters and communications related to financial disclosures, a spokesperson for the Office of Financial Disclosures said. district attorneys.

But in a separate decision, the Supreme Court ruled last summer that Congress could not see many of the same documents, saying that instead, the case should go to lower courts because of serious separation of powers issues surrounding the issue.

The committee, however, now believes that with Trump’s resignation, the separation of powers issues that arose when he was assigned by Congress as sitting president no longer apply, the source said. .

If the committee is ultimately successful, it could pave the way for the release of Trump’s tax returns someday, since Congress is not limited by grand jury secrecy rules that prevent the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office publish the documents except as evidence in a trial.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Democrats and Trump have been locked in a hotly contested dispute since April 2019, when the committee first issued a subpoena to Mazars USA demanding 10 years of financial records Trumps under the leadership of the late Representative Elijah Cummings .

Maloney reissued the summons to Mazars USA earlier this year, after the original summons expired with the new Congress.

For more than 22 months, the committee has been denied key information needed to inform legislative action to address the one-of-a-kind ethics crisis created by former President Trump of conflicts of interest without precedent, Maloney said at the time, in an obtained note. by the caretaker.

Committees need this information in order to verify key facts and tailor legislative reforms to be as effective as possible remains just as convincing today as they were when the committee issued its subpoena for the first time.

