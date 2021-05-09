Saudi de facto leader welcomed Indo-Pak-Kashmir ceasefire





SRINAGAR: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hailed the India-Pakistan ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani media reported. The observations were made during the meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and MbS. Khan is on a three-day visit to the Kingdom.

#Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and #Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed an agreement on the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordinating Council in Jeddah || #PMIKinKSA #____ https://t.co/38JVKN4ZFK

– Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) May 8, 2021

The Crown Prince praised the recent agreement reached between the military authorities of Pakistan and India regarding the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire, which is based on a 2003 agreement between Pakistan and the India, Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune reported. He quoted the official statement from Islamabad adding: The two sides stressed the importance of the dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, in order to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Khan and MbS met in Jeddah and had wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and international issues. “The talks were marked by exceptional cordiality and a commitment to strengthening the upward trajectory of bilateral relations.” The two sides also agreed to further deepen cooperation in all fields. “The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between the two countries, firmly anchored in shared beliefs, common values, mutual trust and a long tradition of mutual support,” the press release added.

The two leaders also discussed Afghanistan and Yemen. Particular emphasis was placed on increasing Saudi investment in Pakistan, collaboration in the field of energy and increasing employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, the newspaper quoted by MoFA said. Later, they signed the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council (SPSCC), co-chaired by the two and designed to give strategic direction to the development of bilateral relations.

India Today reported that this was Khan’s seventh visit to the wealthy kingdom since his election in 2018. “They affirmed the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries and underlined the importance of expanding and expanding. intensify aspects of bilateral cooperation and coordination, “India Today said, citing a Saudi statement.

Although the two countries have been in the lowest of relations, India Today reported that Khan’s visit appeared to have restored cooperation between the two Islamic countries who are both heavily engaged in the “war on terror” which requires a effective information sharing. “Both sides stressed the need for concerted efforts by the Islamic world to confront extremism and violence and reject sectarianism,” the Saudi statement added.

