SNL weekend update targets Elon Musk, Trump site Ron DeSantis – Deadline





Tonight on SNL, Weekend Update presenters Colin Jost and Michael Che received a friendly call from host Elon Musk, also touching on former President Donald Trump’s new website and more.

“I don’t know if you’re following the news today,” Jost said, kicking off, “but a space rocket that was going out of control a few minutes ago crashed into the ocean – and for once, we know it’s not Elon’s fault.

Jost was referring to a last-minute report, which saw pieces of a Chinese rocket raining down on the Indian Ocean. “A lot of people have asked, ‘Why is he the host of our show? Added the presenter. “And now we know, it’s because he needed an alibi.

In other rocket news, Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin is auctioning off a seat on the first flight of his passenger rocket. “Wow. Why are all these rich white people trying to go to space?” Che said. “Look, if there are any Martians watching this, when you see a bunch of alien ships coming to your land, take it from a black dude: don’t ride on them. Unless you want to be a Martian with the last name ‘Washington’. “

Jost’s next target was Trump’s website, titled “From Donald J. Trump’s Office.”

“Disgraced former fast food spokesperson Donald Trump has launched a website,” he said. “Although a more precise title would be, ‘Long Haul Covid Brain Fog’.”

Then there was the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, “who played the little tyrant in A Christmas Story,” by Che.

“DeSantis .. has signed new restrictive voting laws that limit the locations of drop boxes, and new requirements for voting by mail. Wow, since when has Florida cared so much about the law? Said the anchor. “The last time I was in Florida, I saw a lady lighting fireworks with a crack pipe. The worst gender reveal ever. “

One of three special panelists welcomed to Update tonight was Lloyd Ostertag, or “Dogefather,” a financial expert played by Musk, who appeared to explain what cryptocurrency is. Whenever he answered any of the presenters’ questions, they were always wondering, “Okay, but what is Dogecoin?” Ultimately, however, they agree that it is just “a fuss”.

Appearances were also made by “Pauline, a tired mother in her darkest hours” (Ego Nwodim) who had just returned to Disneyland with her children, and returning character Baby Yoda (Kyle Mooney), who was going to the gym. . since his last visit.

Of course, Che wondered if the Disney + drama star The Mandalorian had done anything special earlier this week, to celebrate the Star Wars Day holiday that is held on May 4 each year.

“Let’s see, I smoked weed and took pills,” Baby Yoda said, “because I’m not like a nerd.”

Check out tonight’s opening segment above.

Below are the segments with Ostertag, Nwodim’s Tired Mother, and Baby Yoda, along with some more jokes.

