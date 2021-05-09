India may be underestimating massive number of COVID-19 infectionsExBulletin

Politics
HOST SCOTT SIMON:
The suffering in India shows no signs of abating. Today, the government has confirmed more than 400,000 new infections, nearly 4,200 deaths. And the real numbers can be even higher. Lauren Frayer from NPR is now joining us from Mumbai. Thank you for being with us.
LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Hi, Scott.
SIMON: We’ve been watching the situation in India deteriorate for a few weeks now. India is a country of such enterprise and such genius. Is there a sign that things are improving?
FRAYER: Not really. Sadly, the past 24 hours have been the deadliest here since the start of the pandemic. But the truth is, we don’t know the real picture because testing has slowed down. We have been in this wave for weeks and hospitals are still overwhelmed. We’re seeing a shortage of beds, medical oxygen, antiviral drugs – I mean, pretty much anything you need to treat and help people.
SIMON: And why hasn’t the federal government put in place a national lockdown?
FRAYER: Well, local locks are in place. And the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are actually the last to shut down. But the Indian economy shrank 24% last spring under a nationwide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi therefore does not want to repeat this. He’s under pressure, however. The Lancet medical journal published an article today calling Modi’s response inexcusable, claiming that Modi’s government is, quote, “responsible for presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe.”
SIMON: It’s a very serious accusation. Has Prime Minister Modi or his government responded?
FRAYER: Modi is – sort of gone AWOL, actually. He last addressed the nation on television over two and a half weeks ago. I have contacted seven spokespersons for Modi’s party or government in recent days. No one was available for an interview. In fact, many of them are sick themselves. Modi’s party chairman JP Nadda held a press conference a few days ago on another topic, in fact – the national elections. But as you can imagine, he was asked about COVID. And here’s what he had to say.
(SITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)
JP NADDA: We are fighting it. Prime Minister Modi takes meetings, discusses, takes very proactive measures.
FRAYER: So the message from Modi’s party is that the prime minister is on top of that. And he’s currently holding meetings, including a virtual meeting with EU leaders today.
SIMON: What about the vaccination effort? Is this somehow helping to slow the spread of the virus?
FRAYER: Not good. A week ago, the government opened eligibility to anyone over the age of 18. But frankly, it was more of a publicity stunt. At least, that’s what it looked like, because there just aren’t enough doses for everyone. India is in fact the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. The Indian Serum Institute has production issues. Its CEO hopped a private jet to the UK in the midst of it all. He is mired in disagreements with the Indian government. And so the lesson here can just be about the countries that put all their eggs in one basket. When it comes to vaccine production, India relied heavily on one company for the vast majority of its supply. And now, you know, everyone I know has had their immunization appointments canceled. Only about 2% of people in India have received two doses of the vaccine.
SIMON: Lauren Frayer from NPR in Mumbai, thank you very much.
FRAYER: You’re welcome.
