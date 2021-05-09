In another provocative movement, China is building villages, outposts inside Bhutanese territory









ANI |

Update: May 9, 2021 6:09 AM IS

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): Since 2015, China has been building a network of previously unnoticed roads, buildings and military outposts in a sacred valley in Bhutan and has also implanted settlers, security personnel and infrastructure military in the territory internationally and historically understood to be Bhutanese.

China announced in 2015 that a new village, called Gyalaphug in Tibetan or Jieluobu in Chinese, had been established in the southern Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). However, Gyalaphug is in Bhutan and Chinese authorities have crossed an international border, according to Robert Barnett for foreign policy.

In a dramatic escalation of China’s long-standing efforts to outsmart India and its neighbors along their Himalayan borders, the new construction is part of a major initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping to fortify the Tibetan borders.

Its aim is to force the Bhutanese government to cede territory that China wants elsewhere in Bhutan to give Beijing a military advantage in its struggle with New Delhi. It involves a more provocative strategy than anything China has done at its land borders in the past.

Not only that, this build openly violates the terms of China’s founding treaty with Bhutan, it also ignores decades of Bhutanese protests over much smaller violations elsewhere on the borders, Barnett wrote. This is very similar to Beijing’s provocative tactics in the South China Sea, which jeopardizes the country’s relations with its neighbors and jeopardizes its reputation around the world.

China’s multi-tiered construction campaign in Bhutan has gone almost completely unnoticed by the outside world, according to foreign policy. Bhutan may not have realized the full extent of China’s activity on its northern borders or have chosen to remain silent.

In 2017, China’s attempt to build a road across the Doklam Plateau in southwestern Bhutan, next to the trijunction with India, sparked a 73-day standoff between hundreds of Chinese soldiers and Indians and had to be abandoned.

Today, the entire Menchuma Valley and most areas of Beyul Khenpajong in Bhutan are controlled by China. Since the 1980s, China has openly declared its claim to Beyul. This comes despite Chin’s signing of a formal agreement with Bhutan in 1998, recognizing the latter’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreeing that no unilateral action will be taken to change the status quo at the border.

Barnett writes for Foreign Policy that it’s hard to understand China’s rationale for its shift from nibbling a neighbor’s territory to swallowing it wholesale, adding that if Bhutan refuses to risk ties with India, Beijing’s change will have seriously damaged a previously friendly relationship. for very little gain. (ANI)







