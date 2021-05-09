Surabaya is the first city to operate a solid waste power plant

Connect with us

DRAWING. Waste Power Plant (PLTSa), at the Benowo Final Disposal Site (TPA), Surabaya, East Java

Journalist: Philemon the Great | Editor: Anna Suci Perwitasari

KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday (6/5) inaugurated a waste treatment plant (PLTSa) in Surabaya, in East Java. The PLTSa is located at the Benowo Final Disposal Site (TPA), Surabaya, East Java.

Jokowi revealed that the plan to encourage PLTSa is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No.35 of 2018 on accelerating the construction of waste-to-electric power plants based on environmentally friendly technology. environment.

The presidential decree was issued so that local governments no longer hesitate to turn waste into electricity, due to the lack of clarity on the legal umbrella.

“(The publication of the presidential decree) aims to ensure that the local government has the courage to carry it out. In the past he was afraid to execute him because he was summoned by the prosecutor, the police, the KPK, because his legal umbrella was not clear, which makes the decision difficult, ”Jokowi said, quoted in the official press release received by Kontan.co.id, Sunday (9/5).

Jokowi also appreciated the quick steps taken by the Surabaya City Government to achieve this PLTSa. Surabaya City is the first city to successfully operate PLTSa, from a number of areas designated by Presidential Decree No. 35 of 2018.

“The speed of the work of the Surabaya City Government deserves a boost, so this is the first step. Of the 7 cities that I designated by presidential decree, this is the first to do. The others retreat again and forward, in need of business. tip fee, regional goods business, not yet completed. Later, I will ask other cities to “not pay attention to the complicated use of ideas, just look in Surabaya, copy, copy,” Jokowi explained.

In addition, to speed up the process of selecting partners / commercial entities managing the PLTSa, an alternative scheme is proposed to determine the partners by an open auction with reference to PP n ° 28/2020 concerning the management of State property / regional and Permendagri 19/2016 on guidelines for the management of regional properties.

The mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi, explained that Benowo TPA has been operating since 2001, where incoming waste reaches 1,600 tonnes per day, with an area of ​​37.4 hectares.

Surabaya City Government is keen to conduct effective waste management and involve the community, including implementing Reuse, Reduction and Recycling (3R), to reduce incoming waste by up to 20%.

“But the municipal government wants to be even more efficient. We are collaborating with PT Sumber Organik and the results of this cooperation can produce 11 MW of electricity, of which 2 MW comes from the landfill gas power plant, and 9 MW comes from the gasification plant, ”Eri explained.

The electricity tariff of PLTSa Landfill Gas is Rp 1,250 per kWh, while PLTSa gasification is US $ 13.35 per kWh. The total investment of the construction of PLTSa Gasification Benowo reached 54.2 million US dollars or 704.4 billion rupees. The waste treated for PLTSa gasification is 1,000 tonnes per day.

For information, out of the 12 cities / provinces that appear in the list of projects to accelerate the construction of the PLTSa facility based on environmentally friendly technology, only PLTSa Benowo is already in commercial operation (COD).

Two cities have entered into Power Purchase and Purchase Agreements (PJBLs), namely Solo City and DKI Jakarta Province. The cities of Palembang and Tangerang already have developers and the province of West Java is still under auction. Meanwhile, Bali Province, North Sulawesi Province, South Tangerang City, Makassar City, Semarang City, Bekasi City are still in the auction preparation stage, pre-feasibility or preparation study for CBO / FBC.

