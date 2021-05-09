New Pakistani representatives ready for Afghan action





With the final exit of the United States and its allies, Afghanistan could face an unpredictable future. However, development is likely to bring together all stakeholders in the country

Pakistan, angry with its US-led Western bosses for failing to give its legitimate role in the Afghanistan peace process, has now invented another Frankenstein in the world of Islamic terrorism, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The TLP, which is part of the Barelvi school of the Sunni sect, although known for its proximity to Sufism, is one of the aggressive cults. The Pakistani establishment or its armed forces with their intelligence wings have quietly nurtured this cult to settle scores with those, especially politicians, who have dared to distance themselves from its pervasive negative strategies accompanied by overwhelming aggressive religious connotations and narratives.

The TLP, which regards other sects of Islam as kafirs, should perform multiple tasks, on the one hand, dilute the influence of the promoted Saudi-American Wahhabi Islam and Deobandis, on the other hand, weaken the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) national movement, and third, tell the world, especially the Afghan Taliban, that the jihadists in Pakistan still have a strong constituency. The other expected roles of this new four-year jihadist group are to keep Prime Minister Imran Khan and his PTI (Pakistan-Threek-e-Insaf) party on a leash and to weaken the leadership of the JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema-e -Islam). by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, a militant gang, a former ally of the army dictator, Zia-ul-Haq. The TLP is expected to be the JUI-F followers of the Sunni Deobandi sect.

As part of a well-thought-out strategy, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence created TLP to weaken the Pakistan Muslim Noon League (PML-N) government in 2017. Bajwa’s support to create a counterweight to JUI-F. Of the three main partners of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and JUI-F, Bajwa managed to wean the PPP, but JUI-F refused to live up to its diktat. For this, TLP should be used against Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

It can be recalled that in 2017, the TLP’s henchmen organized a 21-day sit-in in Faizabad, and brought life in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to a screeching halt. It was part of the Bajwa strategy to destabilize and humiliate the PML-N government. He also rejected the then interior minister, Ahsan Iqbal, for military assistance to the civilian administration; he rejected civilian government by declaring that we cannot use force against our own people. Both parties should resolve the matter amicably. The ISI then negotiated an agreement between the TLP and the government, with the signature of General Faiz Hameeds honoring the agreement as a witness. Hameed is now the head of the ISI. In addition, a video was circulating on social media exposing Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat (then DG Rangers, Punjab) handing out cash rewards to TLP protesters.

Among the various Islamic cults, the Barelvis were at the forefront of the Muslim leagues campaign for Pakistan before 1947 in British India, while Deobandis opposed the partition of India. The military’s efforts to help the TLP take center stage in Islamic politics in Pakistan appear to have exploded. The day’s clash between TLP henchmen and Punjab police, including the kidnapping of a deputy police superintendent along with 12 other police officers and inspectors, set Bajwa-ISI’s plan to slander a setback Khan before being secretly deposed either by ensuring the withdrawal of the support of certain ISI cronies from the National Assembly of Pakistan (PNA) or by declaring martial law.

Khan, a politician turned world-class cricketer, appears to have foiled the Bajwa’s game for the time being, due to violence against police officers, many of whom are hospitalized with serious injuries, and open love or affinity expressed between Pakistani Rangers and Army men towards TLP volunteers are in the public domain. Previously, Pakistani Rangers kidnapped the Karachi Police Commissioner, to force him to arrest PML-N chief, Maryams’ husband, Captain Muhammad Safdar Awan, who was also a member of the ANP between 2008 and 2018) .

Maryam leads the party on behalf of her father, Newaz Sharif, three times prime minister, her uncle, Shabaz, former chief minister of Punjab. Sharif is in London for treatment and Shahbaz, who was in prison, was recently released on bail. The arrest in Karachi of the police commissioner led to an exchange of fire between the rangers and the Sindh police on October 18 and 19, 2020.

It is closely watched whether Bajwa like his predecessors, Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf, Bajwa could eliminate his enemies. Zia had deposed and then hanged his mentor, the Prime Minister, ZA Bhutto, implicating him in a murder case. Musharraf did not give adequate security blanket to Bhuttos’ daughter, Benazeer, a former prime minister, was also eliminated by some ISI proxies in a bomb explosion. TLP leader Khadim Rizvi, who dared to challenge his mentors in 2020, was also mysteriously eliminated without adequate treatment. He too, like the leaders of the PDM, had accused the army of rigging the ANP elections. Since most of the security forces are from the Punjab, Maryams’ assassination can trigger a civil war. Khan’s sudden decision to ban the TLP appears to have thwarted Bajwas’ immediate plan to use the TLP to serve his long-term interests.

Pakistan Grouse

Amid these domestic political developments, the Bajwa’s plan to control Afghanistan with US funds suffered a setback. In fact, he should have accepted the former Trump administration’s offer to give Pakistan a leading role alongside India, China and Russia; but the Pakistanis demanded huge financial support from the United States and no role for India in Afghanistan. Since US relations with Iran faltered during Trump’s presidency, that would have meant the transfer of the entire region to China. Therefore, the anger of Pakistanis against US President Jo Biden is misplaced as his plan to withdraw from May 1, 2021 includes the role of five countries in the region, India, Pakistan, Iran, Russia and China.

Bidens’ decision to step down comes with a small element of surprise. During his tenure as Vice President of President Barrack Obama, he was opposed to the continuation of this eternal 21-year war in Afghanistan. There are reports that the previous close relationship between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistan-sponsored Taliban has also waned. The Afghan Taliban had helped ISI proxies to be arrested and handed over to the government in Kabul for attacking the Gurdwara and other Indian installations in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban as well as the two main leaders of the government in Kabul, President Abdul Ghani and Abdulla Abdulla, had refused to hand over the Pakistani agents responsible for the attacks in Pakistan. It can also be noted that Abdulla Abdulla, a son of Pashtun’s father and Tajik mother, who was the main negotiator with the Afghan Taliban, visited Islamabad on several occasions, but they were not in able to resolve their perception of the future of the war-torn country. It is true that the top leaders of the government in Kabul have raised anxiety over the differences between Ghani and Abdulla Abdulla, but their decision to work together could lead to cooperation with the Afghan Taliban.

There are reports that Ghani, while officially welcoming Bidens’ exit plan, has been railing about the US move. He fears this will encourage the Taliban and cause them to stick to the terms of the deal they made a year ago with the United States.

With the final exit of the United States and its allies from Afghanistan, the country could face an unpredictable future; it can, however, bring together the stakeholders in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Bajwa and his cronies must also realize that a true democracy is the only way to protect his country and the region from endless sectarian violence.

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos