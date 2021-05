Video of Trump fan arguing for election stolen, viewed over 900K times

A video of a supporter of former President Donald Trump claiming the election was stolen because “I saw it on TV” has been viewed over 900,000 times.

On Friday, two rally attendees – Rita Ward and an unidentified man – spoke to CNN in the parking lot of the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in Villages, Florida, where hundreds gathered for the start of “America.” Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz First “Tour.

Asked by a journalist if they “really believe that the election was stolen”, the two participants replied: “Yes”.

“It is horrible. Is it horrible that we are even in the situation to think this,” said the unidentified man.

The reporter said their beliefs were “wrong”.

“No it isn’t,” Ward replied. “Why would they have all these ballots hidden under tables? Why did this man drive this truck through state lines with ballots?”

Ward responded in a loud voice when the reporter insisted that “it all turned out to be wrong.”

“It’s not! I watched it on TV!” she said.

At the time of publication, the 37-second clip had been watched more than 936,000 times since it was shared on Twitter by CNN correspondent Donnie O’Sullivan at 10:56 a.m. ET. It also garnered over 14,500 likes, nearly 2,500 shares and over 1,900 comments.

The rally marked Gaetz’s first public appearance since he made headlines about a month ago for being the subject of a federal investigation into alleged sex trafficking. Gaetz strongly denied the accusation.

“I am a marked man in Congress,” he said at the event. “I’m a canceled man in some corners of the internet. I might be a deep state wanted man. But I’m a Florida man. It’s good to be home.”

A Trump supporter on Friday argued that the election was stolen because “I saw it on TV.” CNN screenshot

The event mimicked a Trump rally, even though the former president was not present. Attendees cheered loudly as the organizers played songs that were frequently heard at Trump campaign rallies, including “Macho Man.”

During his speech, Gaetz called Trump “the undisputed leader of the Republican Party”.

“We are sending a strong message to the weak establishment on both sides,” he said, according to Time. “America First is not leaving, we are going on tour!”

Gaetz added: “We’re all about to invite people and their thought process to the political right, but when someone’s fundamental point is that we don’t need to work on it. electoral integrity, we don’t have to worry about the border crisis, we can find four more countries to invade before noon tomorrow, that person shouldn’t be the spokesperson for the Republican Party ”,

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

