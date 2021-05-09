Indocement is optimistic that the cement market in the second half of 2021 will increase





DRAWING. National demand for cement has grown positively since February and strengthened in March.

Journalist: Dina Mirayanti Hutauruk | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INTP) optimistic about the growth of the cement market in the second half of 2021 in line with the economic recovery led by the administration of President Joko Widodo. Indocement director and general secretary Antonius Marcos said national demand for cement had increased positively since February 2021 and tended to strengthen in March. 9/9). 5). According to Antonius, Indocement predicts an increase in domestic demand for cement of 5% from 2020, especially due to the growth of bulk cement in the second half of the year. This increase forecast calculates the increase such as the value of the infrastructure budget in 2021 which is back in the range before the Covid-19 pandemic, commercial projects and new housing which will go out from tenders. In progress. Apart from that, the establishment sovereign funds (SWF) which will attract investment for large infrastructure projects and then the lasting effect of these infrastructure projects which will encourage the construction of industrial zones and factories in the surrounding area. “We also welcome the instruction from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing for the use of green cement (concrete) in infrastructure and other government projects,” he explained. Read also: Here is the performance of four cement plants in the first quarter of 2021 Indocement is certainly ready to produce and supply Green Cement products in the form of PCC products, Duracem-Slag Cement and also the latest type of cement namely hydraulic cement which is as strong as the OPC cement known today. Regarding performance, Indocement’s market share for the first quarter of 2021 is 25.9%. Market share growth during this period has been 15.1% to 16.1% outside Java, driven mainly by the optimal operation of two Indocement terminals on the island of Sumatra and a floating bollard in Konawe, in Southeast Sulawesi, which is effectively supporting the growing demand for cement in the region. It is recorded that in the first quarter of 2021, the total sales volume increased by 5.5% to Rp 4.21 billion compared to the same period of the previous year, valued at Rp 3.99 billion , supported by an increase in the domestic volume of 3.7% or 4.11 billion Rp and also an export volume amounting to 95 billion Rp, an increase of 344.7% compared to the same period the previous year amounting to Rp 21 billion. Read also: Cement companies are optimistic for this year As for the first quarter of 2021, Indocement recorded a net profit of 3.43 billion rupees with a profit for the period of 351.3 billion rupees. Indocement and its subsidiaries are engaged in several fields of activity, which include the manufacture and sale of cement (as main activity) and ready-mixed concrete, as well as the extraction of aggregates and challenge. Indocement has 13 factories with a total annual production capacity of 24.9 million tonnes of cement. Ten factories are located in Citeureup factory complex, Bogor, West Java as well as two factories in Cirebon factory complex, Cirebon, West Java and one factory in Tarjun factory complex, Kotabaru, South Kalimantan. Read also: Recommendation from indocement (INTP) after the increase in cement sales last month DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Dina Mirayanti Hutauruk

Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

