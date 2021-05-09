King Salman Mosque to be built at Pakistan International Islamic University





On Friday, on the occasion of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia, King Salman approved the construction of the King Salman project at the International Islamic University (IIU) in Islamabad.

The $ 32 million project will span 41,200 square meters. It includes a mosque overlooking an outdoor garden of 8,500 square meters, a library and a museum named after King Salman, a conference hall named after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an administrative area and a car park.

The King Salman Mosque will be located on the university campus and will accommodate up to 12,000 people, 4,000 in the men’s prayer hall and 2,000 in the women’s wing. The outdoor courtyard will accommodate groups of up to 6,000 people.

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation said the King Salman Mosque project “strengthens the Kingdom’s historic ties with Pakistan.

The president of the International Islamic University of Pakistan, Hathal Al Otaibi, said the project was “a continuation of the efforts of the leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the years to support the Islamic world.”

It will include a research and cultural center for academics and students according to Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, professor and rector of IU.

The cultural center will focus on Islamic culture and heritage as well as providing online Arabic lessons.

Dr Yasinzai said Saudi Arabia will provide 250 scholarships for Pakistani students.

The design of the mosques is unique and inspired by a chapter of the Quran, he said.

The design is inspired by verse number 35 of Sura Al-Nur in the Koran: “God is the light of the heavens and the earth”.

