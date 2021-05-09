Is PM Modi privately tormented by the disease and death that has spread across India under his watch?

As I watched the Prime Minister urge chief ministers last week not to slow the pace of vaccinations, I wondered if living in virtual reality had caused him to lose touch with reality. This virtual meeting was where we got the first observation from the Home Secretary since the defeat in West Bengal. The Home Office is directly responsible in the event of a national disaster and yet, for the past two months, Amit Shah has only been seen at election rallies in Bengal.

He was so certain that the BJP would wrest that state from Mamata Banerjee that it publicly boasted that it had won at least 200 seats. He has given numerous televised interviews on Bengal after it became clear that this second Covid wave was catastrophic and that he should have been at the Home Office to lead operations. Asked about reducing the length of the campaign in Bengal, he smiled and said: There are no elections in Maharashtra, so why is the virus spreading there? In another interview, he said the only reason opposition leaders were asking for a shorter campaign in Bengal was because the BJP was winning. India was left to fend for itself as our two most important leaders focused on winning Bengal.

It’s good to know they’re back, at least virtually, but so much time has been wasted that India is now under ventilation. Modis atmanirbharta’s dream has been thrown in a trash can and we ask for help from anyone who is willing to give it to us. Many countries have closed their doors to Indians because they see images of pyres burning all night long in our cremation grounds and breathless people in our hospitals, and they fear that we have another horrible mutation that travelers will bring with them. Things are going so badly that our Foreign Minister seems so far to have given up on his stupid efforts to counter the bad press the Supreme Leader is receiving on the international stage.

The image of prime ministers has taken a huge hit. May I humbly suggest that it could be improved considerably if it stopped working on the Central Vista project. Images of the mounds of debris and dirt strewn where there were once elegant streetlamps and manicured lawns have traveled around the world and most people are horrified by what they consider to be vandalism. We Indians know that the Prime Minister believes this project is an affirmation of nationalism and that his favorite architect will do a much better job than Edwin Lutyens or Herbert Baker. His faith in Bimal Patel is extraordinary. He was commissioned to demolish parts of the old city of Varanasi to build a corridor between the Ganges and the Vishwanath Mandir, and to redesign the front of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad.

In all cases, the redevelopment of Central Vista must stop. The money spent there is needed to build the infrastructure for modern health care. Since the pandemic, we continue to report that our health care system has been overwhelmed. The truth is, she never really existed. Most Indians used private hospitals and clinics because in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar they said politicians usually built hospitals just to make money from construction. A few years ago I did a series for this journal on small town hospitals in UP and saw hospitals with blown roofs and wards with grass. wild that grew there. It should come as no surprise to any Indian that our hospitals have been crushed by this pandemic.

Now is a chance to rebuild public health care from scratch. But that cannot happen if the Prime Minister and his Covid team continue to deny the horrific realities ordinary people face. It is very bad in the cities, but it will get worse in rural India. Villages in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are already reporting people dying of shortness of breath before they can be taken to the nearest district hospital. This is just the beginning.

The Prime Minister must urgently put in place a new team in which there should be chief ministers from each political party as well as scientists and doctors, so that a national policy can be crafted to deal with the worst crisis India has ever known. But, first, he has to admit that his old team has failed miserably.

Modi has always boasted of his image as a strong and decisive leader. Now is the time for him to prove that he is. For now, whenever he virtually appears on our screens and gives one of his speeches, he seems to have been fooled by his admirers and his social media army into believing that horror stories are lies. Is that why he showed more empathy for BJP workers in Bengal than for people who die without oxygen in hospitals? Is that why he did not order his ministers and members of Parliament to go to their ridings and help those who desperately need it?

Is the Prime Minister privately tormented by the disease and death that have spread across the country under his watch? Does he see that we have succeeded because of the mistakes made by his government? He’s showing no signs of doing it, and he really needs it.

This column first appeared in the print edition on May 9, 2021 under the title Virtual Realities.