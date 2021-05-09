The president and ministers did not open the day this Eid





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo and the entire Forward Indonesia cabinet have not returned home to Lebaran.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA.The corona virus pandemic (Covid-19) is changing the tradition of Eid al-Fitr in Indonesia, including for President Joko Widodo and the ranks of Indonesian advanced ministers. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman revealed that this year there had been no return and return home activities open day for the president and his ministers. “President Joko Widodo and the entire Indonesian advanced cabinet have not returned home to Lebaran either, followed by all officials at central and regional levels.” open day Eid al-Fitr, ”Fadjroel said in a statement. Usually, the president maintains contact with a number of state officials. In fact, Jokowi is also known to have frequently maintained friendships with the community in the Presidential Palace area. Last year, in Idul Fitri, Jokowi organized the Eid Al-Fitr prayers in the courtyard of Wisma Bayurini, at Bogor Palace. The prayer was also attended by First Lady Iriana with their youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep. Read also: This year Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin get THR, how much will they earn? Id prayers were led by the president of the DKM Baitussalam Mosque at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Muhammadun. The prayers were only attended by a small number of court officials. The government has also banned people from going home. Therefore, the friendship called Fadjroel can be replaced with the use of existing technology. “Face-to-face communication can virtually reduce desire while maintaining and ensuring the safety of parents and families,” Fadjroel explained. Read also: Menaker Ida: Give strict penalties to violators of THR rules Fadjroel added that the ban on returning home had been applied to anticipate an increase in positive cases of Covid-19. Despite this, the government is still preparing to anticipate a spike in cases. The government will continue to strive to implement a protection strategy through 3T and PPKM on a small scale in various regions. However, Fadjroel said that the success of these efforts requires the cooperation of all parties. Read also: Sri Mulyani Hoist injects funds into the regions to the tune of IDR 845.3 trillion in 2022 DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

