Between Sri Mulyani’s promise and ungrateful accusations





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Several hours after the announcement of the disbursement by the Minister of Finance (Menkeu), Sri Mulyani Indrawati vacation pay (THR) 2021 and the 13th salary, appear petition online on the page Change.org. Petition This protest statement arose from the fact that Sri Mulyani announced that the two rights of civil servants would only be granted on an equal basis with the basic salary and related allowances. This means that the THR is not paid in full. Because the government does not include components performance allocation or Newspaper in THR PNS 2021. Tukin For many civil servants, especially those who do not occupy strategic positions or other civil servants who do not receive special allowances, this is so far the highest nominal allowance other than salary. basic. Also Read: THR Disappointed Without Tukin, Officials Send Petition To Sri Mulyani “Give it back full like 2019, “the petition reads. The online petition has received the support of more than tens of thousands of people. Besides Sri Mulyani, the petition has also been addressed to President Joko Widodo. Sri Mulyani’s promise Officials who were disappointed with the amount of THR for Lebaran this year generally expressed disappointment because Sri Mulyani had previously promised that the THR would be paid in full. In 2020, the performance allowance, which is typically included in the 13th salary component and the THR, was not paid because the government was saving money and making budget reallocations to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, in 2021, Sri Mulyani promised that the THR would be paid including the tukin component. Also Read: Sri Mulyani’s Dream: High Benefits, Tax Officials No Longer Corruption “The 13th salary and THR are appropriate Politics before that, it will be paid in full in accordance with the performance allowance, ”said Sri Mulyani. Happy. Achievement in 2021 THR payments are not made simultaneously, but are paid into the beneficiary’s bank account in stages, which will be paid from D-10 to D-5 Lebaran 2021.

