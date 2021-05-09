Occupational diseases and Teflon Boris – OpEd – Eurasia Review

The results of by-elections make poor predictors. The government of the day can often count on a swing against it by irritated voters eager to remind it of their existence. This is an opportunity to inflict a light punishment. But the loss of the seat in Hartlepool by the British Labor Party is worrying for the party apparatchiks. For the first time in 62 years, the Tories won the traditional Labor seat in the heart of the country, garnering 15,529 votes. Total Jobs: 8,589. The swing against Labor had been devastating by 16%.

The Hartlepool scene is a scene of deep social decadence. Its decline, wrote Tanya Gold on the eve of the by-election meets you like a wall of heat. She noted a lost time, the trace of lingering memories. Hartlepool was once known for making ships. Now it’s boring. Male unemployment is just under 10%. Child poverty rates are among the highest in the country. The services have been withdrawn; the once elegant Georgian and Victorian houses are in ruins.

The siege offered the Conservatives an opportunity to remove another brick from the crumbling red wall of Labors. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid visits to support his candidate, Jill Mortimer, who is not a stellar recruit. Labor was suffering from the establishment blues. They struggled to find a pro-Brexit candidate. Their choice Paul Williams was a remnant that once represented the Stockton headquarters, which returned a leaving vote of 69.6%. It was a policy statement centered on London, the work of the city rather than the locality; the work of university education rather than the work of the regional working class.

Birmingham Labor MP Khalid Mahmood, a former shadow defense secretary, is bitter about the estrangement and emergence of what are in fact two parties. A London-based bourgeoisie, with the backing of the Awakened Social Media Warrior Brigades, has effectively captured the party, he lamented in a statement. item for the conservative Policy Exchange think tank. They mean, sure, but their politics obsessed with identity, division and even technological utopianism have more in common with those of California’s upper class than the kind of people who voted in Hartlepool yesterday.

Energy had been expended on causes such as the attempt to bring down the Churchills statue rather than helping people rise in the world. The patriotism of the voters was not taken seriously enough. They pay more attention to rebranding exercises than what the spin-docs attribute to them.

The work campaign at Hartlepool was not so much irrelevant as it was missing. Today, written Progressive columnist and Labor Party supporter Owen Jones, we have seen the fruits of a truly fascinating experience. It was a party featuring a political party going to an election with no vision or cohesive message against a government that has both in spades.

The trend was repeated in local elections, with polls held across Wales, England and Scotland in what has come to be called Super Thursday. Teesside town hall was reclaimed by Ben Houchen for the Tories by a convincing overwhelming 72.7%, three times that of Labor, prompting Will Hutton see a new ideology interventionist conservatism. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer could do nothing but call the results bitterly disappointing and bag party chairperson and national campaign coordinator Angela Rayner. He scoffs at the idea of ​​moving his headquarters out of London. The feeling of panic is undeniable.

What is even more surprising is the enormous leeway that has been given to Johnson. Despite a clumsy response to the initial stages of the pandemic, an insatiable appetite for scandals and a seedy, authoritarian approach to power, Labor voters did not turn away, let alone have doubts about this Tory. His lie and his outright lies are not something that turns people away from him; the flow of The telegraph of the day the confections of the 1990s on what these so-called Brussels bureaucrats were preparing had a lasting effect on Britain’s relations with Europe. Mendacity can work.

Last April, Jonathan Freedland examined the prime ministers pick up on the scandals and find them unleashed. It passed the cost of removing hazardous coatings from the Grenfell fire, along with other risks, to ordinary tenants. He cut the UK aid budget and cut contributions to the United Nations family planning program. He delayed lockdowns into March, September and winter in 2020, measures that have helped Britain lead the coronavirus death toll in Europe. There have been the contracts to supply personal protective equipment to conservative donors and the $ 37 billion wasted on a testing and traceability program that never really worked. And that was just a small sample.

The renovation scandal is particularly ripe, given the lump sum Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds spent on their private residence. The public treasury will foot the bill to the value of 30,000, but the amount spent was more than around 200,000. With an ax very heavy to grind, Dominic Cummings, former adviser and confidant of Johnsons has become a blog snitch, suggested that the PM’s grand plan was to have this inflated amount covered by donors. The Prime Minister stopped talking to me about this issue in 2020 because I told him that I thought his plans for donors to secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, stupid, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations if they were conducted as he intended.

Johnson, for his part, claims he covered the costs himself, although he declines to answer questions put to him about whether Lord David Brownlow initially covered him and was subsequently reimbursed. Failure to report this transaction would have violated electoral law. The Election Commission did not find the case particularly amusing and is investigating the renovation operations.

The disaster that plagued Labor in the 2019 general election sees little chance of being reversed. Starmer, generally regarded as the most decent type, is rapidly dwindling as a chance for Downing Street honors. As for Johnson, Freedland suggests that the good fortune of the Prime Minister-ravaged scandal reveals an electorate still beguiled by a disheveled-haired rebel and fake bonhomie that should have gone years ago.