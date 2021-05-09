Biden and Suga’s obligations aren’t limited to countering China

TOKYO – US President Joe Biden gently laid his hand on the back of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the two leaders left the White House rose garden after a joint press conference in mid-April. Biden made the gesture as if to show his appreciation for Suga’s visit to Washington, despite the ongoing pandemic and his Asian counterpart’s relative lack of experience in foreign diplomacy.

The face-to-face meeting could strengthen relationships in these uncertain times and create a stronger connection than online discussions could have created.

In 2001, Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi made his first visit to the United States two months after taking office. When presented with an autographed baseball ball from US President George W. Bush, Koizumi returned it to the smiling US leader in a brief, informal catching game. The exchange marked the start of a productive relationship.

Koizumi and Bush were both in their fifties and had just started as national leaders. After his visit to the United States, Koizumi led his ruling Liberal Democrats to a landslide victory in the Upper House election, taking the first step towards his long reign as prime minister. Bush also began to consider his eight-year presidency, as their trajectories as political leaders followed similar trajectories.

Faced with critical internal issues in the midst of a pandemic at quite advanced ages – Suga is 72 and Biden 78 – the two leaders must have been keenly aware that their clocks are ticking.

Biden is the longest-serving president in U.S. history, and he may not be running for a second term. For him and the Democratic Party, the worst nightmare is for Donald Trump to run in the 2024 presidential election. To counter this possibility, Biden must strengthen his power base by regaining blue-collar support in the midterm elections. of 2022. This sense of crisis is likely behind Biden’s rapid rollout of measures targeting the coronavirus and the economy.

Many have wondered if Biden could devote the time and energy to diplomacy, given the serious divide in American politics. Yet his administration has worked to contain China by restoring the country’s relations with its allies and friends.

The skill of the administration is manifested in its link between domestic policy and diplomacy.

The agreement reached at the US-Japan summit called for cooperation in critical technologies and supply chains. While the move is officially aimed at verifying China, the measures closely match Biden’s massive infrastructure investment plan to promote the U.S. manufacturing sector in areas such as semiconductors.

Suga also races against the clock, but on a shorter timeline. His term as LDP chairman will end in September, while outgoing lower house members face re-election after October 21. Suga would likely be sidelined if he did not win the party election and lead it to a national vote victory after the lower house was dissolved.

Suga, like Biden, has sought to leverage the summit to bolster his cabinet’s popularity by touting climate change deals. After returning home, Suga dramatically raised Japan’s fiscal year 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target, based on the two countries’ agreement to “lead a sustainable global economic recovery.” , inclusive, healthy and green ”. The Suga cabinet now cites “green growth” as its key policy.

US President Joe Biden, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 16. © Reuters

But what brought the two leaders together is Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also under pressure over a series of key events at home: the celebration of the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party in July; the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022; and the Party Congress once every five years in the fall of next year.

While Xi can’t afford to show any weakness in the United States and Japan, he will have to carefully calculate China’s relationship with the two countries for the events to be a success.

Time is Xi’s advantage over his rivals. He has already extended his term indefinitely by removing presidential term limits through a constitutional amendment.

Because the leaders of Japan, the United States and China face constraints at home, all three must be prepared for serious diplomatic acrobatics in order to find common ground in areas of rivalry.

“China provoked the United States by seeing itself as a [the U.S.] before it’s ready, “said Masahiro Kohara, a former graduate professor at the University of Tokyo and former consulate general in Shanghai when he was at the foreign ministry.” China may think it acted a bit too soon, ”he said.

For the United States and Japan, it is important to strengthen cooperation in areas of interest to China such as climate change and to “clarify who will rule the world through universal values ​​and soft power”, he said. Kohara said. Only this strategy – combined with stronger deterrence – could move China, he said.

Suga’s political base has weakened due to the LDP’s recent setbacks in local elections, including the re-election of the upper house in Hiroshima prefecture. Biden can therefore keep a close watch on whether Suga can remain as a viable partner.

Only time will tell if Suga and Biden can overcome their political hurdles at home to enable them to strengthen their bond.