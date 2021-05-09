Kans Jokowi, Prabowo and Anies in the 2024 presidential election





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – In service since 2019, the era of presidential administrationJoko Widodo (Jokowi) will end in 2024. However, the Indo Barometer research institute observed that Jokowi is still included in the 2024 political map. Not only did Jokowi, Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan not escape Indo Barometer’s version of the 2024 presidential election scenario. The executive director of Indo Barometer, Muhammad Qodari, made three scenarios based on the results of the eligibility survey of political figures and parties. 1. Jokowi – Prabowo, candidate for president and vice-president Qodari referred to the Kompas R&D eligibility survey from April 13-17, 2021. The survey shows that Jokowi has the highest electability. A total of 1,200 respondents were randomly selected from 34 provinces. They were asked the question “if the presidential election took place then, who do you think is the most suitable person to become president?”. As a result, 24% of respondents chose Jokowi, 16.4% chose Prabowo and 10% chose Anies. However, this scenario clearly contradicts the amendments to the presidential term limits. “Of course this will happen if the term amendment can be made up of three terms, if it happens it will be against the empty box,” Qodari said in an online discussion for 2024 presidential candidate: Peer Peek at Political Parties, Saturday (8/5). 2. Prabowo VS Anies for the presidency Prabowo will compete with Anies for the Indonesian presidential seat. Qodari sees Prabowo as a strong candidate for the 2024 presidential candidate. Enough to add middle party votes, he can win the post of president. However, Anies also has the option of running for president as her popularity tends to be stable. As governor of DKI Jakarta, he can gain media coverage. It’s just that, if there are political parties that want to wear Anies, Qodari advised them to be careful because Anies never won first place in the eligibility survey. The scenario will not be as simple as Jokowi’s journey from Governor of DKI Jakarta to President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Just be careful to run with Pak Anies with all respect. Is it true that you are going to win? Is it true that it will be like Pak Jokowi?” he added. 3. Anies VS Ganjar Pranowo for the presidency In the third scenario, Anies will face off against Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo to fight for the presidency. However, Qodari said Ganjar would face obstacles related to the decline in posts. “Ganjar is facing challenges because Ganjar’s name has increased when there is Covid and the vaccination process is underway, so the publication in Ganjar will decrease,” he said. (els / ayp)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos