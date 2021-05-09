Amnesty for the elite, charity for the poor will not work: Bilawal





KARACHI:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Sunday that Pakistan was witnessing economic destruction due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “anti-people ideology”.

“Mr. Prime Minister, you accused the corruption of the situation in Pakistan, [look how] the country has been destroyed economically because of your anti-popular ideology, ”Bilawal said in a statement.

“You have amnesty plans for the elites and food charities for the poor. It won’t work.” added the president of the PPP.

Censoring the ruling Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the face of rising poverty, the PPP chief said: “With a 30% increase in the ratio, 850 million Pakistanis are on the verge of the threshold. poverty.”

He claimed that “15 to 20 people kill themselves every day because of the situation, while the drugs have become 100% more expensive. The poor have no one to look up to ”.

Bilawal said the prime minister, in order to deprive commoners of more than Rs 90 billion, once again raised the price of electricity.

“The potential dismissal of 20 percent of industrial workers after Eid will make matters worse,” he feared.

Last week, on May 6, Bilawal said the government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had led to spike in inflation and depreciation of the rupee.

“The country’s economy would not have been destroyed if Imran Khan had listened to us [on the IMF agreement]Bilawal said. He added that the deal was a representation of the Prime Minister lacking the sagacity of a capable leader.

Report NA-249

Meanwhile, speaking to Twitter, the PPP leader praised his party on the success of the NA-249 vote recount. “False allegations have been exposed and the truth has been revealed,” Bilawal noted.

“We now have an increased count of 900 votes. The people of Karachi have rejected the elected officials and made the PPP the center of their hopes,” he concluded.

