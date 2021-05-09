Connect with us

Politics

Hoax Covid-19: tanks intercepting the return to return of Jokowi’s procession

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – A number hoax Related Covid-19 and ban on returning to one’s region of origin Eid 1442 Hijriah / 2021 AD circulating on social networks.

Application Control Department Ministry of Communication and Informatics recorded a number of hoaxes circulating from May 8 to 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, the hoax is as follows:

1. [HOAKS] Registration of 18-59 years of Covid-19 vaccination at Hermina Kemayoran Hospital via Pedulilindung.id website

Information circulating on social media reports the recording of the vaccination against Covid-19 at Hermina Kemayoran hospital for 18-59 year olds. It was stated that the vaccination process was carried out from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. by bringing a KTP and registering through the link protectorilindung.id/register.

Is it correct?

In fact, based on the JalaHoaks team’s coordination with Hermina Kemayoran Hospital on May 7, 2021, the news that was circulating was either bogus or hoax.

“Hoax, yes. Until now, Hermina Kemayoran Hospital is still serving Covid-19 vaccines for the elderly,” staff at Hermina Kemayoran Hospital said.

Through uploads to her official Instagram page, RS Hermina Kemayoran also confirmed that the registration information for the Covid-19 vaccination for the public aged 18 to 59 is a hoax.

2. [DISINFORMASI] TNI Deploy tanks to divide travelers

This fake news is circulating through video downloads on Youtube. The video shows a tank on the border road between the regencies of Bogor and Bekasi.

In the 30-second video, a male voice in the video mentions that the tank was used to isolate travelers who were desperate to return home.

After further investigation, Col. Kapendam Jaya Arh Herwin BS denied that the tank was used to isolate travelers.

He claimed that the actual incident in the video was a Yonarmed-7/105 GS / Biringgalih unit conducting the Rai TW II level tactical exercise TA.2021.

The training activity was carried out on Thursday, May 6, 2021 by the Yonarmed-7/105 GS / Biringgalih unit. The training place is located in the old soy sauce field on Jalan Raya Narogong
Urban village of Limusnunggal, district of Cileungsi, regency of Bogor.

3. [DISINFORMASI] Photo of Erick Thohir not wearing a mask in the crowd

Other misleading information circulating in the form of photos on Facebook social networks. Photo shows BUMN Minister Erick Thohir wearing no mask in the crowd.

In the photo, Erick Thohir is interviewed by journalists.

“Quoted from the medcom.id fact check, the claim that BUMN Minister Erick Thohir did not wear masks in the crowd is false,” Kominfo said in a statement, quoted on Sunday (09/05/2021 ).

In fact, the photo was taken before the WHO and government recommendations regarding the requirement to wear masks in public spaces. The photo was taken on March 11, 2020 at the start of Covid-19’s entry into Indonesia.

At the time, Erick Thohir was examining the readiness of Soekarno Hatta Airport with the aim of preventing Covid-19 from entering Indonesia from abroad.

The obligation to wear a mask will take effect on April 5, 2020 in accordance with WHO recommendations.

4. [DISINFORMASI] Video of President Jokowi returning home

Dissemination of a video on social networks Facebook showing the light convoy of the entourage of President Joko Widodo accompanied by the story “It is forbidden for people to return to their hometown … to return themselves to their hometown. A diet that always sets a bad example ??? ????? “.

The video was uploaded on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

After the tracing, the claim that President Jokowi returned to his hometown during the 2021 Lebaran Homecoming is not true.

In fact, the video is a convoy of President Joko Widodo’s entourage on a working visit to Surabaya.

“Reported by liputan6.com, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a working visit to East Java, Thursday May 6, 2021 yesterday. The president is to visit the Fish Marketing and Distribution Center (PPDI) in Brondong, located
to Lamongan Regency, ”Kominfo said.

Watch the featured video below:

quality content

Login Register




What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: