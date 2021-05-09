Hoax Covid-19: tanks intercepting the return to return of Jokowi’s procession

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – A number hoax Related Covid-19 and ban on returning to one’s region of origin Eid 1442 Hijriah / 2021 AD circulating on social networks.

Application Control Department Ministry of Communication and Informatics recorded a number of hoaxes circulating from May 8 to 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, the hoax is as follows:

1. [HOAKS] Registration of 18-59 years of Covid-19 vaccination at Hermina Kemayoran Hospital via Pedulilindung.id website

Information circulating on social media reports the recording of the vaccination against Covid-19 at Hermina Kemayoran hospital for 18-59 year olds. It was stated that the vaccination process was carried out from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. by bringing a KTP and registering through the link protectorilindung.id/register.

Is it correct?

In fact, based on the JalaHoaks team’s coordination with Hermina Kemayoran Hospital on May 7, 2021, the news that was circulating was either bogus or hoax.

“Hoax, yes. Until now, Hermina Kemayoran Hospital is still serving Covid-19 vaccines for the elderly,” staff at Hermina Kemayoran Hospital said.

Through uploads to her official Instagram page, RS Hermina Kemayoran also confirmed that the registration information for the Covid-19 vaccination for the public aged 18 to 59 is a hoax.

2. [DISINFORMASI] TNI Deploy tanks to divide travelers

This fake news is circulating through video downloads on Youtube. The video shows a tank on the border road between the regencies of Bogor and Bekasi.

In the 30-second video, a male voice in the video mentions that the tank was used to isolate travelers who were desperate to return home.

After further investigation, Col. Kapendam Jaya Arh Herwin BS denied that the tank was used to isolate travelers.

He claimed that the actual incident in the video was a Yonarmed-7/105 GS / Biringgalih unit conducting the Rai TW II level tactical exercise TA.2021.

The training activity was carried out on Thursday, May 6, 2021 by the Yonarmed-7/105 GS / Biringgalih unit. The training place is located in the old soy sauce field on Jalan Raya Narogong

Urban village of Limusnunggal, district of Cileungsi, regency of Bogor.

3. [DISINFORMASI] Photo of Erick Thohir not wearing a mask in the crowd

Other misleading information circulating in the form of photos on Facebook social networks. Photo shows BUMN Minister Erick Thohir wearing no mask in the crowd.

In the photo, Erick Thohir is interviewed by journalists.

“Quoted from the medcom.id fact check, the claim that BUMN Minister Erick Thohir did not wear masks in the crowd is false,” Kominfo said in a statement, quoted on Sunday (09/05/2021 ).

In fact, the photo was taken before the WHO and government recommendations regarding the requirement to wear masks in public spaces. The photo was taken on March 11, 2020 at the start of Covid-19’s entry into Indonesia.

At the time, Erick Thohir was examining the readiness of Soekarno Hatta Airport with the aim of preventing Covid-19 from entering Indonesia from abroad.

The obligation to wear a mask will take effect on April 5, 2020 in accordance with WHO recommendations.

4. [DISINFORMASI] Video of President Jokowi returning home

Dissemination of a video on social networks Facebook showing the light convoy of the entourage of President Joko Widodo accompanied by the story “It is forbidden for people to return to their hometown … to return themselves to their hometown. A diet that always sets a bad example ??? ????? “.

The video was uploaded on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

After the tracing, the claim that President Jokowi returned to his hometown during the 2021 Lebaran Homecoming is not true.

In fact, the video is a convoy of President Joko Widodo’s entourage on a working visit to Surabaya.

“Reported by liputan6.com, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a working visit to East Java, Thursday May 6, 2021 yesterday. The president is to visit the Fish Marketing and Distribution Center (PPDI) in Brondong, located

to Lamongan Regency, ”Kominfo said.

