Saudi Arabia calls for dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve their issues: The Tribune India





Islamabad, May 9

Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve their outstanding issues, including the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Saturday evening released a joint statement agreed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia after Prime Minister Imran Khan held high-level talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Khan is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 9.

“The two sides stressed the importance of the dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, in particular the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, in order to ensure peace and stability in the region, “according to the joint statement.

The Crown Prince “welcomed the recent agreement between the military authorities of Pakistan and India regarding the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire, which is based on a 2003 agreement between Pakistan and India ”.

The military from India and Pakistan, in a surprise announcement on February 25, said they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu. -and-Kashmir and other areas.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with it in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

During Khan’s Saudi visit, the two sides also reviewed all facets of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen the relationship in various fields.

They signed an agreement on the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council (SPSCC). A memorandum of understanding on combating illicit trafficking in narcotics, drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors was also signed.

They also signed a framework memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Fund for Development and Pakistan for the financing of projects in the fields of energy, hydropower production, infrastructure, transport, communications and development. of water resources.

Cooperation agreements in the field of the fight against crime and on the transfer of convicts have also been signed.

The two leaders also stressed the need for concerted efforts by Muslim countries to address extremism and violence, reject sectarianism and strive to achieve international peace and security.

They called for joint efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. PTI

