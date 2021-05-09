Connect with us

PM Modi speaks to CMs in Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on Covid situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a videoconference in New Delhi | Photo: GDP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with senior ministers from Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on Sunday about the COVID-19 situation in their states, official sources said.

Modi has met with the chief ministers of states and lieutenant governors of Union territories in recent days to assess the pandemic situation in that country and offer suggestions.

Senior ministers also briefed him on the steps they had taken to deal with the raging second wave of the pandemic.

India recorded 4.03,738 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, bringing the total to 2.22.96,414, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 2,422,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

