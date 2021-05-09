Circular debt hits CPEC energy projects





ANI | Updated: May 9, 2021 1:49 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Pakistan’s flagship power projects CPEC are hit by circular debt and the Imran Khan government has failed to clear PKR 188 billion in payments owed in violation of an energy framework agreement with the China, reports The Express Tribune. so far they have paid PKR 832 billion because of the purchase price of electricity from independent Chinese power producers (IPP), ”Special Energy Assistant Tabish Gohar told Tribune. The Central Guaranteed Electricity Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) was unable to erase PKR 188 billion in contributions, Gohar added. Circular debt, which was PKR 1.15 trillion in June 2018, reached PKR 2.6 trillion as the Pakistani government is busy strategizing. At the same time, the Pakistani Ministry of Energy submitted a comprehensive circular debt management plan to a cabinet, recommending the release of a PKR 435 billion main loan from the power plants under the CPEC over the years. Next 13 years. years instead of making immediate payments.

Apart from this, Islamabad is on the verge of requesting a USD 3 billion debt restructuring for CPEC energy projects and calls on China to consider restructuring repayments for 10 to 12 years in order to eliminate the need. to increase electricity tariffs in the country. is part of the Imran Khan government’s proposals to minimize tariff increase requirements under a recently approved debt management plan. “The country is expected to repay the principal of PKR 435 billion, or nearly USD 3 billion, to 12 independent Chinese power producers in three years,” said Gohar. “The government will ask China to consider restructuring the repayments of USD 3 billion for 10 to 12 years, which in turn will reduce the tariff increase requirements by PRK 1.50 per unit. ” According to the Pakistani daily, China has set up two dozen power plants under the CPEC and Chinese debt repayments are included in electricity tariffs. (ANI)

